Late goals seal Galway's playoff final ticket

First Division playoff: Galway United 3 Longford Town 0 (Agg 5-2)

Two late goals from subs Rob Manley and Mikie Rowe stamped Galway United's ticket to the SSE Airtricity League First Division playoff final, sealing a 5-2 aggregate win against Longford Town.

The home team started stronger and controlled the territory in the early exchanges and almost went ahead when Stephen Walsh's header was cleared off the line.

Longford settled well thereafter and played some crisp football. United however always carried a threat from set pieces and they took the lead when a Killian Brouder throw-in in the 21st minute spilled to David Hurley who smashed home.

United continued to enjoy the better chances in the first. Walsh and Bastien Hery both forced saves from Luke Dennison.

At the other end Darren Clarke and Mark Hanratty threatened for a Longford team that were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Michael McDonnell bundled Walsh over after 37 minutes.

Walsh continued to terrorise and teed sub Mikie Rowe up for a gilt edged chance after the break. Dennison though produced an outstanding save.

His team-mate Aaron Robinson went close on the hour mark after superb build-up play. United too had a big chance in the 66th minute. Hurley picked out Adam Thomas on the back post but his header bounced back off the post.

As the tension mounted, Longford continued to improve. Jordan Adeyemo's touch and turn were sublime but he curled his shot wide. The ex-United striker tested Kearns again with 10 minutes left on the clock but the keeper was equal to his effort.

As they pressed for a precious equaliser the door was left ajar at the back. This allowed Rowe and Manley to put the gloss on a fine performance and famous win.

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; Hemmings, Brouder, O' Keefe; Hery (Rowe 45, Portilla 90), McCormack, Hurley (Manley 81), Thomas (Lyons 90), McCarthy (Manning 90) Walsh

LONGFORD TOWN: Dennison; Elworthy, McConnell, Barker, Lynch (Corbally 55); Clarke (Magerusan 85), Robinson, McMenamy (Verdon 76), Power, Hanratty; Adeyemo

Ref: Damien McGrath