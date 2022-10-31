Brighton outsmart Chelsea as Potter ponders lessons at old stomping ground

This was one for football romantics everywhere. When money has talked loudly and dismissively of your club’s efforts to build something brave and challenge the established powers, the best answer is to do it all again. And if part of the response involves thrashing the big boys who saw your success against the odds and thought ‘We’ll have that,’ then so much the better.

So Chelsea offered your head coach Graham Potter a fivefold wage rise and took his entire backroom staff too? Replace him with Roberto De Zerbi, who plays a similar style but one fuel-injected with espresso. So Chelsea paid £62m for your reigning player of the season, Marc Cucurella? Re-invest a fifth of the proceeds in Pervis Estupinan and watch him run riot against their Champions League performers.

So Chelsea added Raheem Sterling from reigning champions Manchester City and could only fit him in against you at wing-back? Put your slowest midfield player on him and see the multiple title-winner substituted.

It all added up to sweet revenge for Brighton, who will continue to use owner Tony Bloom’s data-driven recruitment model to attempt to outsmart the richer clubs. But in theory Chelsea should have been alive to every trick in the Seagulls’ book after Potter and his staff spent three seasons building the team that took them apart on Saturday. Perhaps the problem was that he does not yet know enough about the players he inherited at Stamford Bridge, although he is certainly learning.

Using attackers as wing backs worked for Potter at Brighton, but it was a dismal failure for Chelsea on Saturday, although Christian Pulisic and Sterling are arguably better players than Brighton wingers Solly March and Leandro Trossard – certainly more expensive.

But an obvious difference is that both Trossard and March are willing to do the hard, ugly stuff as well as going forward in search of glory. On Saturday Trossard was switched again, asked to play as a central striker, but he also pressed the Chelsea defenders to distraction. Revealingly, he said: “I don’t mind, I like to put the opposition under pressure, that’s how you force errors, and that’s how we scored as well.”

Sterling, in contrast, seemed only to want to attack, with the result that March spent much of the first half running unmarked into the space behind him and at the unprotected Cucurella.

Potter is wise enough to know that the nine-game unbeaten run he enjoyed before Saturday’s undressing included performances in which the results papered over the cracks that became visible at the Amex. The 2-0 victory away to Aston Villa, for example, and the goalless draw at Brentford, were only achieved with the help of majestic performances from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. This defeat will give Potter ample justification for any changes he may want to make, such as stiffening the defensive midfield areas.

As you might expect from a man with a degree in emotional intelligence, Potter will not shy away from self-analysis. He can justifiably point to the injuries that have denied him the services of N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James. But in the circumstances he should certainly ask himself whether experienced defenders such as Cesar Azpilicueta and Ben Chilwell could have started rather than warmed the bench. And whether 38-year-old Thiago Silva, for all his quality and experience, should really be starting three successive games.

“It’s a case of being calm and being fair,” he said. “It’s collectively all of us including myself, how we can improve. It was not a nice afternoon but you have to have that sometimes if you want to make progress. If you think that the line is going to just go straight up, it is impossible. That team that you saw out there for Brighton wasn’t there three years ago. It’s a process of pain that you have to go through. If you’re trying to master or get better at something, you have to have a step back or you have to suffer, have a bad experience to grow and get better.

“Sometimes you get things wrong from a tactical perspective and I’m okay to say that. It’s easy for me to blame the players but I don’t think it’s as simple as that. The most important thing is to look at myself. I might have to give this one a bit of time to have a clear head when I’m looking at it. I can use lots of excuses – the number of games, their Champions League efforts, six games away from home in nine – but those are reasons not excuses. The boys need support and help and that is my job now.”

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 8; Gross 7, Webster 6, Dunk 8, Estupinan 8; Caicedo 7, Mac Allister 7; March 7, Lallana 7 (Enciso 65, 6), Mitoma 7 (Lamptey 72); Trossard 8 (Sarmiento 87).

Booked: Enciso.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa 5 (Mendy 46, 5); Chalobah 5, Silva 6, Cucurella 4 (Chilwell 64, 6); Pulisic 5 (Broja 80), Loftus-Cheek 5, Kovacic 7, Sterling 5 (Aubameyang 63, 6); Gallagher 7 (Ziyech 79), Havertz 6, Mount 6.

Booked: Kovacic, Sterling.

Referee: Andy Madley