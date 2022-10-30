Moyes tips Conor Coventry to break into senior Ireland set-up

David Moyes has tipped Conor Coventry to emulate his former West Ham United clubmate Josh Cullen by breaking into the Ireland senior team.

Notes heaped praise on the midfielder after the Hammers recorded a 1-0 victory over Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Coventry recently captained Ireland’s U21s to the Euro playoffs, where they lost to Israel on penalties.

The Londoner has been part of senior squads without gaining a cap but Moyes believes that wait could end soon.

Stephen Kenny soon names his squad for the November double-friendly against Norway and Malta.

“Conor is a good player and it has been difficult to get him some minutes,” said the Scot.

“He’s had plenty of chances to leave but we wanted him to stay. He is such a good lad and a good trainer. He is a great competitor.

“We had Josh Cullen who is very similar. He went to Anderlecht and is now at Burnley, playing for the full Republic team.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Conor followed the same path. He is doing great and we like him a lot.”