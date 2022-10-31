'He is back to his best' - Guardiola pushes De Bruyne to hit heights 

Leicester 0

Manchester City 1

When Pep Guardiola remarked that Kevin De Bruyne was back to his best it came as something of a surprise to those observers who hadn't realised the peerless Belgian midfielder's form had dipped in the first place.

But those few words underlined Guardiola's unrelenting demands for the highest standards from every player in every game and why Manchester City remain favourites to lift their fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

De Bruyne answered his manager's demands emphatically at the King Power Stadium, not just with the stunning match-winning free-kick but also at the way he moved around the pitch, patiently probing a packed and well-organised Leicester defence.

“Kevin was not playing good in the last few games - he knows it," said Guardiola. "But today he was amazing. He can do the free kicks and do the assists, we know that but he is a player who needs his dynamic.

"If he stays in his position, it is not his top level. He's at his best if he has the freedom to move into the pocket, or lateral, or to the right, or to the box - he has the freedom and he has quality. Kevin needs movements, not being quiet in one position.

"And today he is back [to his best]. It’s not that he cannot do it - we are seven seasons together - we have done everything except sleep together! We have done everything!

“I know him quite well. Nothing is going to change my opinion of what he has done for this club and for me personally. But I have the duty in my job to say, ‘I want more’.

“I want this Kevin and we need this Kevin. The game against Brighton [last week] he scored a fantastic goal - but it is not enough. The goals and assists he can do blind. But we need this type of involvement in the game. And today - when there was no space and we had to stay patient - that was the case."

City have been all about Haaland this season but in his absence on Saturday they needed someone else to step up to the plate and De Bruyne proved that for all the plaudits rightly heaped on the Norwegian goal machine, he remains irreplaceable.

Haaland's injury looked as if it might the decisive factor as City ran up against Leicester's wall of defensive resistance in a first half when Brendan Rodger's side were virtually encamped in their own half with all 11 players behind the ball - striker Jamie Vardy didn't touch the ball for the first 20 minutes.

De Bruyne had done his best to make the breakthrough in that first period, setting up chances for Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez with his clever, precise passing.

But he took matters into his own hands - or rather his right foot - four minutes into the second half with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards that curled up and over the 'wall' and into the net off the inside of a post, leaving goalkeeper Danny Ward no chance.

It was his 25th Premier League goal from outside the box, the ninth highest tally of any player in top-tier history and the most of any currently active player.

James Maddison, who takes a pretty good set-piece himself, said: "The difference was a moment of brilliance from the best player in the Premier League."

De Bruyne said modestly: "When you shoot like that there is a lot of risk and you try to hit is clean as possible. You don't have much time to see it but you hope it's clean. Then it is nice when it goes in. You know you've hit it well and know when it goes over the wall it has a chance.”

Moments after the goal Ederson got a vital hand to tip Youri Tielemans powerful volley on to the bar but Leicester didn't break out of their defensive shell until Rodgers introduced strike pair Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka who caused City some anxious moments in the final 20 minutes.

The Leicester manager defended his cautious tactics by suggesting that had the Foxes been more open City had the quality to overrun them.

Despite the defeat he was encouraged again by the determination and concentration his side showed in their defensive duties and their collective spirit. They have conceded only three goals in their last six games - after shipping 22 in their first seven - to give cause for optimism that they will pull clear of trouble.

Guardiola meanwhile has the luxury of not having to rush back Haaland for City's Champions League 'dead rubber' final group game against Seville because they have already qualified for the knock-out stages.

He may be ready to resume his quest to smash the Premier League scoring record for a season when Fulham he visit the Etihad next Saturday. But as De Bruyne remarked wryly: “We have proved we can win with or without Erling Haaland.”

Leicester (3-4-3): Ward 8; Amartey 6, Soyuncu 6 (Daka 71, 6), Faes 6; Castagne 6, Tielemans 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6 (Mendy 46, 5), Justin 6; Maddison 6, Vardy 5 (Iheanacho 71, 7), Barnes 6.

Unused subs: Albrighton, Pérez, Ndidi, Praet, Iversen, Thomas.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Stones 7, Akanji 7 (Dias 71, 7), Laporte 7, Cancelo 7; De Bryune 9, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7; Silva 7, Alvarez 5 (Foden 77,6), Grealish 7.

Unused subs: Aké, Ortega, Gómez, Mahrez, Carson, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Referee: Robert Jones 7.