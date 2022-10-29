Leeds raid Anfield as Summerville steals in to stun Liverpool 

Liverpool 1 Leeds 2

AN 89th minute winner from Crysencio Summerville secured a memorable, and stunning, win for Leeds and provided yet another blow for Liverpool hopes of being involved in the title race post World Cup.

The youngster was on hand to steer home the ball after a cross from Wilfried Gnoto had been bundled into his path by Patrick Bamford.

But it was no more than the struggling visitors, whose manager Jesse Marsch was battling for his job, deserved as Liverpool lost a league game at Anfield in front of supporters for the first time since April 2017.

It looked like being a routine win for the form book and Liverpool when Leeds almost self-destructed inside the opening minute.

Liam Cooper and keeper Illan Meslier converged on a through ball and the defender headed past his own keeper for the lurking Mo Salah.

The striker skilfully steered the ball towards goal but Pascal Struijk had read the situation well and cleared off his line.

It did not take long - four minutes, to be precise - for Liverpool to come up with an even worse defensive howler that gifted Leeds the lead, It came from England defender Joe Gomez who was under no pressure on the right wing when he steered the ball back towards his own goal without looking.

The ball was nowhere near Alisson but the keeper’s slip ensured he could not recover anyway, and the ball rolled to Rodrigo who tapped it into an open net.

It was a dismal opening from a Liverpool side still reeling from their shock defeat at Nottingham Forest seven days earlier.

But while defensive problems would persist throughout the game, they at least struck back with an equaliser after just 13 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was pushed away by Meslier but collected by Andy Robertson on the left and his perfect centre was turned in with a neat finish from Salah, with a cushioned left-foot volley.

But Leeds refused to wilt despite conceding and gave as good as they got, at least for the remainder of the first half.

On 20 minutes, they deserved to be back in front when a perfect cross from Rasmus Kristensen was met by Brenden Aaronson and the American’s expert volley struck the Liverpool bar.

It was an alarming defensive performance from Klopp’s team and the Liverpool manager’s frustrations grew.

Shortly after the Aaronson effort, Rodrigo played Jack Harrison through yet another gaping hole in the Liverpool backline and Alisson was required to save well from the Leeds winger.

In an entertaining game - for the neutrals at least - Alexander-Arnold’s incisive pass played Darwin Nunez clean through but a poor first touch allowed Meslier to make a good blocking save.

And a committed run from Robertson ended in a deflected cross which bounced just wide of Leeds’ far post.

The second half was just as unpredictable, although it was one that, predictably, saw Liverpool chances begin to mount.

First, Leeds substitute Bamford produced a 20-yard shot which stung the gloves of Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

But, just after the hour, a powerful Roberston strike was parried by Meslier, a sign of what the Leeds keeper could expect for the remainder of the game.

Salah stole the ball from Cooper and played in Nunez who was denied, once more, by the Leeds keeper when he was all that stood between him and a winner.

Then Meslier made an acrobatic flying save to tip over an attempt from Nunez that was unleashed from the edge of the Leeds area.

As the contest entered its closing stages, Meslier did well yet again to keep out shots from Roberto Firmino and Salah before Liverpool finally appeared likely to wrap up the three points after 88 minutes.

A patient build-up added with a cross onto the head of Firmino who could only guide his effort directly at Meslier, who saved well once more.

Then Summerville had the final, stunning say.

Liverpool (4-1-2-1-2): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 6 (Milner 79, 5), Gomez 4, van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Fabinho 5 (Henderson 60, 6); Elliott 5 (Jones 60, 7), Thiago 7; Firmino 6; Nunez 5, Salah 8. Substitutes (not used): Konate, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips, Kelleher.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 8; Kristensen 7, Koch 6, Cooper 5, Struijk 7; Adams 9, Roca 8; Harrison 6 (Gnoto 72, 6), Aaronson 7, Summerville 7 (Ayling 90); Rodrigo 7 (Bamford 52, 6). Substitutes (not used): Firpo, Llorente, Robles, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich.

Referee: M Oliver 7