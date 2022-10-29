Final day fireworks as Shels light up Wexford to seal second WNL title

WEXFORD 0 SHELBOURNE 4

With easier work than expected, Shelbourne stormed to their second league title by easing past Wexford in a winner-takes-all finale to the WNL season at Ferrycarrig Park.

Noel King’s side might only have required a point to retain their crown, if Athlone Town didn’t beat Bohemians, but conquered their mission in style by pulverising their closest challengers in their backyard.

Jessie Stapleton – in likely her final WNL game before a move to the English WSL – showed deft feet to open the scoring at the end of the first half before Alex Kavanagh, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Abbie Larkin underlined their supremacy with three more after the break.

Next Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Athlone provides the opportunity of surpassing last year’s feat by claiming a double. Champions League football for a second year is at least secured.

Given Shels’ one-point lead at the top, the onus was on Wexford to take the initiative if they were to snaffle their first title for five years. Either they opted for a patient approach or were suppressed, for it was the visitors who bossed the early exchanges, aided by the strong breeze.

Megan Campbell’s throw-ins have garnered global attention but her fellow Irish international Keeva Keenan is capable of hurtling scuds. One throw had Wexford scrambling and, on 12 minutes, link-up play with Jess Gargan on the right resulted in a cross that Megan Smyth-Lynch was within inches of bundling home at the back post.

Smyth-Lynch, a pre-season capture from Peamount, skewed her rising shot wide before Alex Kavanagh applied the first dose of pressure on Maeve Williams by launching a long free into the box which the goalkeeper punched clear.

But Wexford were lacking punch up front, placing responsibility on their midfielders to stem the tide.

Teenager Aoibheann Clancy led the charge, delivering a free-kick on 25 minutes that Shels failed to deal with. When Kylie Murphy recycled the ball back into the box, Ciara Rossiter was first to react, yet could only hook the ball over.

Amanda Budden was called upon for her first save on the half hour when applying a firm punch to turn Clancy’s corner over and Edel Kennedy dragged her shot wid.

Kennedy and Murphy have over 500 appearances for Wexford between them but their hopes of adding a fifth league medal receded in first-half stoppage time.

Kavanagh timed her run perfectly to receive a pass 25 yards out and though her rasping shot was pushed away by Williams, Stapleton latched onto the loose ball, rounded the goalkeeper and found the net from an acute angle.

It was a lead Shels never looked back from. Only one scare had to be survived early in the second half when Budden’s errant punch in the breeze bobbled around her six-yard box.

Midfield developed into an area of dominance for the visitors and the pace of Smyth-Lynch and Abbie Larkin on the break left an ageing Wexford backline vulnerable.

On 58 minutes, it took a fingertip save from Williams to deny Smyth-Lynch’s shot on the run but the pattern was bound to add more goals.

Larkin, usually a poacher, dropped deep to create the second on the hour – dinking a delightful cross from the left for Kavanagh to glance a header from the edge of the box inside the near post.

That left Wexford with an arduous task and while Murphy’s free struck the wall and Budden raced out to thwart Rossiter, all the danger was at the other end.

Two goals within three minutes wrapped up the rout. Larkin was involved in both, firstly on 73 minutes when spotting Smyth-Lynch at the back post with a right-wing cross that she volleyed home from close range.

Irish international Larkin soon added the fourth, breaching the static defence by dashing clear and burying a left-footed shot past the helpless Williams.

Not much drama in the end for this end-of-season climax - even if Athone's late win at Dalymount meant the victory was imperative. The Midlanders clinch the runners-up spot, a fine return in only their third season.

WEXFORD: M Williams; M Russell (M Lawrence 86), N Sinnott, O Conlon; B Watkins, A Clancy, K Murphy, E Kennedy, C Rossiter; J Lawler (L Dwyer 86), E Walker (A Walsh 64).

SHELBOURNE: A Budden; J Gargan, P Slattery, S Fox, L Doyle; K Keenan (G Quinn 79), A Kavanagh, J Stapleton (R Graham 88), M Smyth-Lynch (L Riley 88); A Larkin (T White 89), N Murray (H O’Reilly 79).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 929.