Revenge is sweet as brilliant Brighton humble Potter and Chelsea 

Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Chelsea 1

Revenge tasted sweet indeed for the Brighton fans who had seen their club ransacked by Chelsea in recent weeks. The Seagulls swept their former head coach Graham Potter’s new club aside in a pulsating first half and held on in the second to give new boss Roberto De Zerbi his first win since taking over. It was also Brighton’s first league victory over the Blues and their own hundredth top-flight victory.

Brighton led 3-0 at the break through Leandro Trossard and own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah. Kai Havertz led what looked as if it might be a comeback three minutes into the second half, but Chelsea could not score again and Pascal Gross made sure in added time.

It was Potter’s first defeat in his ten games since moving to Chelsea and taking four members of the club’s coaching staff with him to Stamford Bridge. The upshot of that move was what might be termed a mixed reception for Potter from a packed Amex, and for Marc Cucurella, Brighton’s reigning player of the season, who also decamped to Chelsea for a reported £62m. Potter emerged from the tunnel, perhaps wisely, while the pre-match music was reaching a crescendo, minimising the impact of any booing.

So far only Trossard had hit the net for the Seagulls under their new Italian manager, and their chances of scoring seemed further hampered by the absence through illness of Danny Welbeck. However they started like an express train and Thiago Silva had to head away from the goalline twice in the first four minutes, first when his own wayward pass was picked off and Trossard lobbed goalkeeper Kepa. Then Pervis Estupinan let fly from an angle following a corner and the defender glanced the ball wide.

But it was third time unlucky for the Brazilian after five minutes. His attempt at a clearance was intercepted by Kaoru Mitoma and he set up Trossard to round Kepa and shoot past Cucurella on the line. It was Brighton’s first goal at home under their new coach and raised the roof. “You’re just a s*** Brighton and Hove Albion” the Amex chanted.

It was 2-0 after 14 minutes. From the fifth of a series of Brighton corner kicks, Solly March drove the ball into the six-yard area and Loftus-Cheek’s knee sent the ball off his own crossbar and in.

Chelsea were giving a performance that matched their beige shirts. But they should have pulled one back when Raheem Sterling made inroads down the left and Robert Sanchez could only parry Conor Gallagher’s shot. The ball fell to Christian Pulisic, who shanked his shot wide. Sanchez did even better when Gallagher glanced Sterling’s cross for the top corner only for the Spain goalkeeper to fling up his right hand and turn the ball away.

Two minutes from the interval, Moises Caicedo sent Estupinan rampaging down the left and his low cross was deflected past Kepa by Chalobah. “Sacked in the morning” was now the cry.

The one thing Brighton knew they must not do was concede a goal early in the second half so of course that is what they did. Adam Webster was caught ball-watching as Gallagher crossed for Havertz to head in.

Chelsea visibly grew in stature at that and Sanchez prevented a third own goal of the game when a ricochet off Gross nearly crept in. Sanchez saved with his knees from Havertz and then dived to clutch a ball that was bouncing towards Sterling.

Edouard Mendy replaced the struggling Kepa at the interval and had to rescue his own misplaced pass with a save from Trossard. But Sanchez was much busier and flung himself full-length to divert a curling shot by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had replaced Sterling. Havertz blasted over when set up by Loftus-Cheek.

Brighton were tiring and being stretched and now only threatened on the break but Paraguayan substitute Julio Enciso should have done better when a chance to set up Trossard beckoned.

And he could have been accused of being greed when he shot twice in injury time instead of passing. But as Gross followed up to score after Mendy could only parry the second effort, all was forgiven.

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1): Sanchez 7; Gross 6, Webster 5, Dunk 7, Estupinan 7; Caicedo 7, Mac Allister 7; March 7, Lallana 7 (Enciso 65), Mitoma 7 (Lamptey 72); Trossard 8 (Sarmiento 87).

Subs not used: Steele, Undav, Gilmour, Turns, Furlong, Moran.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa 5 (Mendy 46, 5); Chalobah 6, Silva 6, Cucurella 4 (Chilwell 64); Gallagher 7 (Ziyech 79), Loftus-Cheek 5, Kovacic 7, Mount 7; Pulisic 5 (Broja 80), Havertz 7, Sterling 6 (Aubameyang 63).

Subs not used: Jorginho, Zakaria, Azpilicueta, Hutchinson.

Referee: Andy Madley