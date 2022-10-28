Final day drama awaits as Wexford, Shels and Athlone chase WNL triumph

For the second year running, the women’s national league title will be decided on the final day – but with a third team vying to perforate the traditional stranglehold.

Wexford and champions Shelbourne, who meet at Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday evening, have between them won eight of the last 10 titles, when the Reds’ previous iteration of Raheny United is considered.

Twelve months ago, Shels not only reclaimed the crown but in doing so thwarted Peamount’s three-in-row quest on a final night of drama. Peas fell out of contention last week but, in their place, Wexford can usurp Noel King’s Reds by beating them on home turf today.

Should that game end in a draw and were third-placed Athlone Town to beat Bohemians at Dalymount Park then Shels and Athlone would be level on points – triggering a title playoff.

Athlone have been the fairytale story of the year, playing just their third season of senior football and sealing a place in Saturday week’s FAI Cup final.

There they will meet their potential playoff rivals Shels too but have had the measure of the established force this season, illustrated by last month’s 2-0 home win in the league.

Nevertheless, the leaders are the ones in control, aware anything but defeat in the south-east accelerates their ambitions of representing Ireland again in the Champions League next season.

Firepower in attack is their calling card; their artillery apportioned between Noelle Murray, teenager Abbie Larkin and Heather O’Reilly.

The latter has returned to Ireland following a brief break back in her homeland of America and the World Cup winner may be held in reserve for a late rally should it arise.

That’s very much a possibility given the quality of Wexford. Even without the burgeoning Ellen Molloy, ruled out for several months with an ACL rupture, Stephen Quinn’s side are equipped to halt the Shels gallop.

In captain and striker Kylie Murphy, they have a matchwinner and player determined to maximise her trophy haul in the twilight of her career.

They succeeded in turning Shels over during last year’s FAI Cup final to lift the trophy and the Dubliners have since lost further elements of their core to the UK market. Overall, seven full internationals have departed in the last 18 months.

“A lot of people have doubts about us and the players, whether we could keep pressing on and winning,” explained Shels defender Leah Doyle about coping with the exodus that included Jess Ziu and Saoirse Noonan. “We seem to always find a way though. What happens on the weekend comes from what we work during the week at training.

“Our aim at the start of the season was to win the double. We got caught off-guard last year but this time we’re prepared for both.”

They’ll also be prepared to hear clues from the crowd as to what’s unfolding at Dalymount Park. A favour from their foes, Bohemians, would leave Shels requiring just a point to retain their mantle.