Pádraig Harnett's passing leaves 'a dark cloud' on sport in Kerry

He devoted his life to promoting the grassroots game, be it with his club Killarney Celtic, representing the schoolboys/girls’ game on the FAI national assembly and through his media work
Pádraig Harnett's passing leaves 'a dark cloud' on sport in Kerry

SHOCK: There was deep shock in Kerry soccer and across the national football fraternity with news of Pádraig Harnett’s sudden passing. File pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 19:23
John Fallon

There was deep shock in Kerry soccer and across the national football fraternity with news of Pádraig Harnett’s sudden passing.

Pádraig devoted his life to promoting the grassroots game, be it with his club Killarney Celtic, representing the schoolboys/girls’ game on the FAI national assembly and through his media work. The FAI led their tributes at the loss of such an influential figure.

A Killarney Celtic statement read: "We are deeply shocked and saddened last evening to learn of the untimely passing of club stalwart Pádraig Harnett.

"Former Chairman, Secretary, PRO of both the Club and the Kerry schoolboys/girls League, Pádraig was a hugely influential and knowledgeable figure who dedicated his life’s work to the sport he loved.

"He was popular, affable and a mine of information.

"Widely respected as a broadcaster, freelance journalist and supporter and activist on behalf of all sports in Kerry and beyond he will be greatly missed.

"A dark cloud has descended on sport in Kerry last evening and our thoughts and prayers are with those closest to him.

"We will miss him terribly but for you he will be irreplaceable.

"Our sincere condolences to his wife Maura, his brother Brendan, sister-in-law Kathleen, niece, nephews and the extended Harnett family.” All Killarney Celtic matches this weekend have been postponed while the other games in the local league will observe a minute’s silence in memory of the dear, departed Gentleman.

More in this section

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Premier League - The Hawthorns Pablo Mari feeling ‘fine’ after surgery on injuries sustained in knife attack
RB Salzburg v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Group E - Red Bull Arena Graham Potter says he is ‘not naive’ as he returns to Brighton
Italy Stabbing Pablo Mari ‘lucky’ to be alive after being stabbed in Milan supermarket attack
<p>FINAL DAY DRAMA AWAITS: Jess Lawler of Wexford Youths, left, celebrates with teammate Emma Walker after scoring their side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match between Peamount United and Wexford Youths at PRL Park last weekend. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Final day drama awaits as Wexford, Shels and Athlone chase WNL triumph

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.262 s