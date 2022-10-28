Pádraig Harnett's passing leaves 'a dark cloud' on sport in Kerry

There was deep shock in Kerry soccer and across the national football fraternity with news of Pádraig Harnett’s sudden passing.
Pádraig devoted his life to promoting the grassroots game, be it with his club Killarney Celtic, representing the schoolboys/girls’ game on the FAI national assembly and through his media work. The FAI led their tributes at the loss of such an influential figure.
A Killarney Celtic statement read: "We are deeply shocked and saddened last evening to learn of the untimely passing of club stalwart Pádraig Harnett.
"Former Chairman, Secretary, PRO of both the Club and the Kerry schoolboys/girls League, Pádraig was a hugely influential and knowledgeable figure who dedicated his life’s work to the sport he loved.
"He was popular, affable and a mine of information.
"Widely respected as a broadcaster, freelance journalist and supporter and activist on behalf of all sports in Kerry and beyond he will be greatly missed.
"A dark cloud has descended on sport in Kerry last evening and our thoughts and prayers are with those closest to him.
"We will miss him terribly but for you he will be irreplaceable.
"Our sincere condolences to his wife Maura, his brother Brendan, sister-in-law Kathleen, niece, nephews and the extended Harnett family.” All Killarney Celtic matches this weekend have been postponed while the other games in the local league will observe a minute’s silence in memory of the dear, departed Gentleman.