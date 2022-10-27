Mikel Arteta bemoans 'extremely poor' Arsenal display

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side "were extremely poor" as their unbeaten start in Europe came to an end after losing 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven.

Goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk De Jong condemned the Gunners to their first defeat in the Europa League this season, and only their second in all competitions. Top spot in Group A is still unconfirmed but a victory over Swiss outfit FC Zurich will ensure Mikel Arteta's side proceed to the last sixteen.

In a hostile Philips Stadion, PSV had the first attempt of the game in the 8th minute, but Aaron Ramsdale was equal to Xavi Simons’ low drive towards the corner.

Despite the Gunners starting the game in a dominating manner, Mikel Arteta’s side were unable to impose any immediate threat to the hosts goal. They looked to have paid the price 19 minutes in, only for Cody Gakpo’s superb dinked finish over Ramsdale to be correctly ruled out for offside.

Gabriel Martinelli blazed over from well inside the PSV box 38 minutes in, with the lack of quality from both teams evident in the first half.

Arsenal boss Arteta was admittedly disappointed with how his side performed, as they lacked the necessary grit and determination that had been the forefront of the Gunners' success this season, with the home side deserved winners in front of their own fans.

"It's the end of a long run and now it's time to reset and analyse what happened," Arteta said. "PSV deserved to win no question, we were nowhere near our level today.

"Last week the game was all ours. Today it was very different and when you play like that against the top teams it's very difficult to win.

"Today we were extremely poor."

On 43 minutes, the hosts had yet another goal ruled out. Talented Dutch teenager Simons collected the ball on the edge of Arsenal’s 18-yard box and eloquently slalomed between three visiting defenders, before sliding it past Ramsdale into the bottom right corner.

However, the Gunners drew a huge sigh of relief as a VAR review showed there to be an offside in the build-up from former Aston Villa star Anwar El Ghazi, as the sides went into the break at level pegging.

Arteta was in no mood to talk about the talented Dutchman after a fantastic performance against the Premier League leaders.

"I'm not here to talk about their players."

Arsenal came out for the second period with intent, Eddie Nketiah and Kieran Tierney both came close with right footed efforts within a matter of minutes of the restart, but neither of their attempts troubled PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

But on 56 minutes, PSV were ahead. Substitute Luuk De Jong evaded the challenge from Rob Holding before teeing up Joey Veerman, who fired into the top right-hand corner to give the hosts a deserved lead.

The provider then became the scorer eight minutes later as De Jong headed Gakpo’s corner past the flapping Ramsdale to extend the Dutch side’s advantage to the rapture of the home supporters.

Ruud van Nistelrooy must have thought he was in dreamland as Gakpo tapped in for a third on 66 minutes, but once again the Dutchman was offside to the relief of the away side.

Arsenal rarely troubled the home goal after falling two down, something that will be of serious concern for Arteta even with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah on the pitch. The latter did force home stopper Benitez into a point-blank save, but that was as good as it got for the Gunners as PSV held on to win.

Now it's down to the Spaniard to get his players ready for the fight when Nottingham Forest arrive at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

"There have been periods recently when we have been excellent and others when we have suffered. We've not had the consistency for 95 minutes that we want.

"It's my responsibility to get the best from the players. They have been exceptionally good and playing at a level that probably no-one expected.

"Now it's down to me to get the best out of them."

Arsenal: Ramsdale 5, Tomiyasu (White 74’) 4, Saliba 5, Holding (Jesus 64’) 5, Tierney (Gabriel 74’) 4, Sambi (Partey 57’) 4, Xhaka 6, Odegaard (Saka 57’) 5, Vieira 5, Nketiah 5, Martinelli 5.

Subs not used: Hein, Cedric, Nelson, Cirjan, Smith, Ibrahim.

PSV: Benitez 7, Mwene 6, Ramalho 6, Branthwaite (Teze 81’) 7, Max 6, Veerman (Til 81’) 7, Sangare 7, Gutierrez 7, Simons (Madueke 81’) 8, El Ghazi (De Jong, HT’) 5, Gakpo (Junior 84’) 8.

Subs not used: Drommel, Waterman, Hoever, Obispo, van Ginkel, Bakayoko, Ledezma.

Referee: Marco Di Bello (Italy).