Reports: Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is reportedly among five people who have been stabbed in a Milan shopping centre.

The 29-year-old, currently on loan at Serie A side Monza, was taken to hospital after the attack.

La7 and AGI news agencies report three of those stabbed are now in a serious condition following the incident at a Carrefour supermarket on the outskirts of Milan.

An unnamed 46-year-old man reportedly stole a knife inside the shop before stabbing five persons. He has since been arrested by police and taken into custody.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said upon hearing the news: “I know [technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He is in hospital. He seems to be OK. I will get a briefing now about what happened.”

It is understood Mari is conscious and Monza manager Raffaele Palladino is due to visit him this evening.

Mari signed for Arsenal in 2020 after spending the first part of that year on loan at the club. He went on to make 12 Premier League appearances but has spent the majority of this year out on loan in Italy, first at Udinese and now at Monza.

He has played eight Serie A games for Monza this season, scoring once.