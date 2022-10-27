Reports: Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre

The 29-year-old, currently on loan at Serie A side Monza, was taken to hospital after the attack. It is understood Mari is conscious and Monza manager Raffaele Palladino is due to visit him
Reports: Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre

CONSCIOUS: Arsenal's Pablo Mari has reportedly been stabbed in a Milan shopping centre. He is reported to be conscious. File pic: PA.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 20:21
James Whelan

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is reportedly among five people who have been stabbed in a Milan shopping centre.

The 29-year-old, currently on loan at Serie A side Monza, was taken to hospital after the attack.

La7 and AGI news agencies report three of those stabbed are now in a serious condition following the incident at a Carrefour supermarket on the outskirts of Milan.

An unnamed 46-year-old man reportedly stole a knife inside the shop before stabbing five persons. He has since been arrested by police and taken into custody.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said upon hearing the news: “I know [technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He is in hospital. He seems to be OK. I will get a briefing now about what happened.” 

It is understood Mari is conscious and Monza manager Raffaele Palladino is due to visit him this evening.

Mari signed for Arsenal in 2020 after spending the first part of that year on loan at the club. He went on to make 12 Premier League appearances but has spent the majority of this year out on loan in Italy, first at Udinese and now at Monza.

He has played eight Serie A games for Monza this season, scoring once.

More in this section

Cork City lift the trophy after winning the league 21/10/2022 Cork City open to investment after Grovemoor pull plug on takeover deal
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The City Ground Gary O’Neil unconcerned about Mark Travers’ return to Bournemouth team
Bohemians v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Finn Harps must avoid defeat to UCD to keep survival hopes alive
<p>OPENER: PSV Eindhoven's Joey Veerman scores their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group A match at The Philips Stadium, Eindhoven. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire</p>

Arsenal's unbeaten European start ended by PSV

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.25 s