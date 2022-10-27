Finn Harps must avoid defeat to UCD to keep survival hopes alive

Ahead of the penultimate fixtures, UCD hold a three-point lead over their rivals for the drop and know even a draw at Finn Harps keeps control of their destiny heading into the final day
SALVAGE MISSION: Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has worked wonders over the years to retain Harps’ top-flight status and isn’t ruling out another salvage mission. Pic: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 20:05
John Fallon

Finn Harps must not lose at home to UCD on Friday night to avoid returning to the First Division they last inhabited in 2018.

Ahead of the penultimate Premier Division series, UCD hold a three-point lead over their rivals for the drop and know even a draw at Finn Harps keeps control of their destiny heading into the final day.

Ollie Horgan has worked wonders over the years to retain Harps’ top-flight status and isn’t ruling out another salvage mission.

Whoever finishes second from the bottom will still have to hurdle a playoff against a First Division team to stay up.

“This game is almost as good as a playoff in itself,” said Horgan, still without long-term casualty David Webster.

“UCD have lost a couple of their key players over the season, in both Colm Whelan to injury and Liam Kerrigan to Italy, yet to be fair to them they haven’t missed a step.

“If we can’t beat UCD once out of four attempts, the reality is we probably don’t deserve to stay in the division and that’s no disrespect to UCD.” 

The youthful students travel with no fear but without their manager Andy Myler on the bench as he’s serving a touchline ban.

Friday’s Premier Division fixtures: Shelbourne v Drogheda United, Tolka Park, Dundalk v Bohemians, Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic (all 7.45pm), Finn Harps v UCD (8pm).

