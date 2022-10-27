Arsenal's unbeaten European start ended by PSV

Arsenal's unbeaten start in Europe came to an end after losing 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven thanks to goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk De Jong.

Defeat in Eindhoven was only Arsenal’s second in all competitions, with the Gunners now needing a win against FC Zurich to finish top of Group A.

In a hostile Philips Stadion, PSV had the first attempt of the game in the 8th minute, but Aaron Ramsdale was equal to Xavi Simons’ low drive towards the corner.

Despite the Gunners starting the game in a dominating manner, Mikel Arteta’s side were unable to impose any immediate threat to the hosts goal. They looked to have paid the price 19 minutes in, only for Cody Gakpo’s superb dinked finish over Ramsdale to be correctly ruled out for offside.

On 43 minutes, the hosts had yet another goal ruled out. Talented Dutch teenager Simons collected the ball on the edge of Arsenal’s 18-yard box and eloquently slalomed between three visiting defenders, before sliding it past Ramsdale into the bottom right corner.

However, the Gunners drew a huge sigh of relief as a VAR review showed there to be an offside in the build-up from former Aston Villa star Anwar El Ghazi, as the sides went into the break at level pegging.

But on 56 minutes, PSV were ahead. Substitute Luuk De Jong evaded the challenge from Rob Holding before teeing up Joey Veerman, who fired into the top right-hand corner to give the hosts a deserved lead.

The provider then became the scorer eight minutes later as De Jong headed Gakpo’s corner past the flapping Ramsdale to extend the Dutch side’s advantage to the rapture of the home supporters.

Ruud van Nistelrooy must have thought he was in dreamland as Gakpo tapped in for a third on 66 minutes, but once again the Dutchman was offside to the relief of the away side.

Arsenal rarely troubled the home goal after falling two down, Benitez ensuring the home side’s two goal advantage remained intact, as he denied Nketiah from point blank range on 78 minutes as PSV held on for a crucial win.

Victory for the hosts ensured qualification to the knockout stages, whilst defeat for Arsenal means securing top of the group will have to wait another week.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 5, Tomiyasu (White 74’) 4, Saliba 5, Holding (Jesus 64’) 5, Tierney (Gabriel 74’) 4, Sambi (Partey 57’) 4, Xhaka 6, Odegaard (Saka 57’) 5, Vieira 5, Nketiah 5, Martinelli 5.

Subs not used: Hein, Cedric, Nelson, Cirjan, Smith, Ibrahim.

PSV: Benitez 7, Mwene 6, Ramalho 6, Branthwaite (Teze 81’) 7, Max 6, Veerman (Til 81’) 7, Sangare 7, Gutierrez 7, Simons (Madueke 81’) 8, El Ghazi (De Jong, HT’) 5, Gakpo (Junior 84’) 8.

Subs not used: Drommel, Waterman, Hoever, Obispo, van Ginkel, Bakayoko, Ledezma.

Referee: Marco Di Bello (Italy).