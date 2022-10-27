Wales make their pitch for Euro 2028 hosting - and automatic qualification 

The battle to qualify automatically for Euro 2028 as co-hosts is already heating up with Wales outlining their sales pitch over Ireland.

A joint-bid by England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland is favourite to see off competition from Turkey when Uefa make their decision next September.

No more than two of those federations can expect a free pass into the 28-nation tournaments and the FAI were confident they’d get the nod alongside England given they’re supplying two stadia, one more than the others, for the showpiece.

However, Wales – through their Irish-born chief executive Noel Mooney – have proposed their 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium - the home of Welsh rugby – for the tournament’s opening game in June 2028.

Mooney, the ex-FAI and Uefa official, originally from Cappamore in Co Limerick, has suggested Fifa ranking, rather than stadia numbers, would be the decisive criteria for dishing out the golden ticket. Upcoming qualification campaigns may also enter the equation.

The Welsh, in 19th place, are currently 30 places ahead of Ireland in the standings, with their World Cup tournament in Qatar to come next month.

Mooney told the PA agency: "A host gets places, but we're not going to get five.

“Obviously Fifa rankings would work really well for us as we're way ahead of anyone else apart from England.

"That said, you'd probably have to look at performance in qualification rather than rankings. But we will try and get as many places as we can."

As it stands, Ireland's two venues are expected to be the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, while England will provide six venues from their reported 10-strong shortlist.

Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Stadium, Old Trafford, City of Manchester Stadium, Everton Stadium, St James' Park, Villa Park, Stadium MK and the Stadium of Light are all potential venues.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would have one stadium each, with the latter’s being either Windsor Park receiving dispensation for failing to reach the minimum capacity or the proposed Casement Park rebuild "We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium," added Mooney.

"We have submitted the dossier with our co-countries and we will have a decision by September 2023.

"It's us against Turkey and we're clearly economically and fan-wise a really strong bid.

"We've hosted the Champions League final (in 2017), but to host the Euros in Cymru (Wales) would be spectacular.

"With Cardiff having a stadium in the centre of the city and Wembley most likely to host the final, that would be a really good destination for the opening game.

"There are lots of discussions around it, but I think we are well positioned to do that - and we hope to have Cymru kicking off in the first game of Euro 2028."