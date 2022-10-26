Job well done as Liverpool eventually get going in Amsterdam

Ajax 0 Liverpool 3

THEIR hopes of a Premier League title may be fading by the week but Jurgen Klopp’s six-time European kings advanced in the Champions League in impressive fashion in Amsterdam last night, with three goals in 10 minutes, either side of half-time.

A first half effort from Mo Salah, and two in as many minutes early in the second half from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, saw Liverpool continue where they had left off in the stunning 7-1 thrashing off Rangers in Glasgow two weeks ago.

Thus, a Group A campaign which began in worrying fashion with a 4-1 defeat at Napoli at the start of last month saw Liverpool coast into the last 16 with one game to spare - next week’s home clash with the Italians which will determine the group winners.

Still, the first 40 minutes at the Johan Cruyff Arena were far from vintage Liverpool, a better reflection of the troubles that Klopp has faced domestically and which have seen him lose three league games already this season.

Yet, reeling from the shock of their lacklustre weekend defeat at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool showed considerable composure, and some of their old steel, in taking the lead at the end of a first half in which they had come off distinctly second best against the Dutch champions.

Salah, fresh from his six-minute hat-trick in the last Champions League game at Rangers, scored the goal that settled Liverpool nerves three minutes before the interval.

The Egyptian was aided by some poor goalkeeping from Remo Pasveer who raced out of position and was made to pay as the Liverpool striker collected a superb Jordan Henderson pass and produced a simple conversion.

It was Salah’s sixth goal in five Champions League games this season and just two minutes later his team-mate Nunez should have put the tie beyond all reasonable doubt.

He appeared on the end of a superb passing move, involving Andrew Robertson and a selfless pass from Roberto Firmino, but Nunez could only hit the upright with the goal empty before him at the far-post.

That would have been rough justice on Ajax, who needed a win to retain any hope of staying in Europe’s top competition, and should have been at least one goal in front by the time Salah struck.

In fact, inside two minutes, Steven Berghuis squandered a glorious chance, set up by a pass from Brian Brobbey, which allowed the midfielder to create space but, with just Alisson to beat, he could only hit the post.

While the game remained goalless, Ajax missed another superb opening when a cross from former Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn left the Dutch team with a three-against-one advantage which Susan Tadic wasted by striking the ball directly at Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Before their opener, the closest Liverpool had come to threatening the Ajax goal was a Robertson effort into the side-netting when a cross would have been the better option.

But, after scoring late in the first half, Liverpool shook off a subdued first half display by putting the tie to bed early in the second with two goals in as many minutes.

The first, after 49 minutes, was a fantastic header from Nunez, who met a Robertson corner and steered in an unstoppable finish from 10 yards despite a crowd of bodies around him.

And from the next Liverpool attack, Alexander-Arnold found Salah whose pass played Elliott in on the Ajax goal, with the youngster producing a hugely impressive shot from a tricky, wide angle.

Salah might have curled in a fourth from outside the area and Klopp, with an eye on a packed schedule that sees his side playing five more times before the World Cup break, used his bench as the game petered out with the minimum of drama and Ajax resigned to their fate.

It was a night that provided little evidence that this Liverpool vintage is capable of reaching yet another Champions League Final - something they have done three times on Klopp’s watch - but in the context of a disappointing campaign to date, this was a victory that represented a job well done.

Ajax (4-3-3): Pasveer 5; Sanchez 6, Timber 8, Blind 5 (Wijndal 58, 5), Bassey 5; Klaasen 5 (Kudus 58, 5), Alvarez 6 (Grillitsch 85), Berghuis 5 (Conceicao 85); Bergwijn 7, Brobbey 7 (Taylor 63, 6), Tadic 6. Substitutes (not used): Stekelenburg, Ocampos, Rensch, Gorter, Lucca, Magallan.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Gomez 6, van Dijk 7, Robertson 8 (Tsimikas 87); Henderson 7 (Milner 71 ,6), Fabinho 6 (Bajcetic 71, 6), Elliott 7 (Carvalho 71, 5); Salah 7, Firmino 6, Nunez 7 (Jones 62, 6). Substitutes (not used): Konate, Adrian, Ramsay, Phillips, Keleler.

