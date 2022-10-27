The circle of life for 'Nults' and City

A circle of life applied to Mark McNulty’s marathon Cork City career, with Harrington Senior and Junior bookending his spell between the sticks.

Phil Harrington was drafted back to City as emergency stopper during their 2005 Premier Division season while 16 years later his son David was in position to take the mantle from ‘Nults’.

“Phil passed on the baton to me all those years ago when I made my debut and I’ve been here to help his son break in,” the 42-year-old said, reflecting on his Turner's Cross tenure which ended last Friday.

“It went full circle for me and I’m looking forward to standing back and watching David’s career blossom.”

McNulty deserves the rest. Friday’s 25-minute cameo on the night the Rebels were handed their First Division crown was his 481st and final appearance.

He even bowed out on his first and only outing of the season with a clean sheet but most satisfying was doing so in front of his family.

Wife Therese and his five kids were all present to witness the swansong of a career gilded by personal and team accolades.

“The kids have been saying for the last six months ‘Dad, could you please play one more game?'” he explained.

“Friday was as much for them as me. It meant a lot to see me on the pitch the final time. Being with a club for so long, as a footballer, you never want to see this day coming but that’s the way football goes. I’ve been going to the training ground for the last 22 years but it’s all done with and finished now.

“I’ll get my weekends back. My wife and I were laughing about the fact that this Monday will be my first Bank Holiday at home. We’d always be training or playing on Bank Holidays and this will be my first off in 20 years. I’ll enjoy the break – for now at least.”

Since handing over the gloves to Harrington towards the end of last season, McNulty’s primary involvement with City has been in a coaching capacity.

He knew when re-signing as a player that 2022 would be his last season, demonstrated by Jimmy Corcoran and then Corey Chambers stepping up during Harrington’s recent injury-enforced absence.

Thankfully, football won’t be losing his expertise.

McNulty is staying within the game by assuming full-time employment with the FAI, working on the Education Training Board coaching course – made famous in its FÁS incarnation by past pupil Roy Keane – alongside Stuart Ashton in Carrigaline.

He’s not ruling out a playing return in some capacity but the downtime will allow him to cherish his contribution to Cork City.

Making the decisive save from Dundalk’s Michael Duffy in the FAI Cup final shootout that clinched the 2017 double will keep Nults at the forefront of the club’s tapestry.

“I came to the club as a 20-year-old youngster thinking I’d be delighted to play 20 games,” he recalls. “So, to leave with almost 500 appearances, loads of league and Cup medals and Goalkeeper of the Year awards is amazing.

“I never thought I’d win all that but I’m now 42 and it’s all over. There were mostly good times, with a few bad ones, but it couldn’t have worked out a better way to finish. Colin giving me one last game, in front of 5,000 fans when we’re winning a trophy, was special.”

And it seems his protégé is following him out the door – in different circumstances. Harrington’s stellar first season as first choice earned him a growing list of admirers cross-channel.

Everton have agreed a deal in principle, once upcoming surgery on his shoulder goes to plan, but other suitors, such as League One Fleetwood Town, would guarantee the 22-year-old a quicker route to first-team action.

“Four years ago, David was the sub goalkeeper for Cobh Ramblers’ U17s and now Everton want him,” his mentor said, magnifying his ascension. “There’s a pressure that comes with being Cork City’s goalkeeper and he’s grown from a boy into a man over the past 18 months.

“To come so far in those four years is frightening. I’ve really enjoyed working with David and he’s got a huge future ahead of him.”

He’ll also have another wise head to call upon for guidance.