Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Man Utd squad for Sheriff game, says Erik ten Hag

The Portuguese was left out after his early exit from Old Trafford. 
RETURN: Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Manchester United’s squad on Thursday. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 12:24
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 37-year-old sat out Saturday’s 1-1 league draw at Chelsea as punishment for leaving last Wednesday’s match against Tottenham early and refusing to come on as a substitute.

“Yes, Cristiano will be in the squad (on Thursday),” manager Ten Hag said.

“I think we said everything and answered all the questions. He was out for one game and now he is back.”

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Raphael Varane appeared upset as he left the pitch at Chelsea on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Raphael Varane will be absent for United against Sheriff and up until the World Cup.

The France defender looked upset as he left the field with injury at Stamford Bridge.

“Rapha Varane isn’t in the squad, so he will be out certainly until the World Cup,” Ten Hag said. “He will not play in this block for Man United.”

