Celtic crash out of Europe after stunning Mudryk strike secures draw for Shakhtar

Celtic 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1

FOR the second time in a little over four months, Mykhailo Mudryk enjoyed a night out in the Scottish capital.

Part of the Ukraine side to beat Scotland in a World Cup play-off at Hampden Park in June, the coveted 21-year-old struck a stunning second-half equaliser to finally extinguish Celtic's bid to sneak into the Europa League - their Champions League hopes having long since evaporated.

Mudryk ought to have had an assist to his name into the bargain - only for substitute Danylo Sikan to conjure up a miss of the season contender thanks to a woeful piece of non-control in front of an unguarded net after a 40-yard run and inch-perfect pass by his in-demand team-mate midway through the second-half.

The hosts led through a first career goal in Europe for Georgios Giakoumakis, but Mudryk, who is likely to seal a move to the Premier League given the level of interest in his talents, kept his side in the hunt for a last 16 spot with a goal of rare quality.

It meant Celtic's wait for a home win in the Champions League will stretch towards a decade before they have a chance to correct such a damning statistic, but they could have few complaints after another toothless display underlined their deficiencies at this level.

Ange Postecoglou's side dominated without ever really threatening the Shakhtar goal until they took the lead with their first shot on target with the contest past the half-hour.

Sead Haksabanovic had put over some abysmal set-pieces to contribute to his team's troubles, but the Montenegrin atoned when sending in an inviting cross from the left which saw Liel Abada's initial shot blocked, but the rebound fell perfectly for Giakoumakis to sweep home the rebound from six yards.

The Greece international almost doubled his tally when forcing Anatolii Trubin into a full-length save to keep out a well-struck shot from 25 yards.

It took an equally fine stop from Joe Hart to maintain his side's lead when Mudryk burst through only to be denied by a smart block from the former England keeper who had barely touched the ball in the previous 40 minutes.

Heorhil Sudakov fired into the side netting from a narrow angle, and Shakhtar's increasing threat bore fruit in the 58th minute as from Sikan's pass, Mudryk raced half the length of the pitch to cut across the edge of the area and beat Hart with a sweetly struck effort into the top corner.

Celtic pressed for a late win to salvage their European campaign, but a well-placed Matt O'Riley guided his first-time shot off-target to sum up their short-comings.

Celtic (4-4-2): Hart 7; Juranovic 6, Carter-Vickers 6, Jenz 6, G Taylor 7; Abada 5 (Forrest 66, 5), O'Riley 7, Hatate 7 (Turnbull 84, 5), Haksabanovic 6 (Maeda 65, 5); Giakoumakis 8; Furuhashi 4 (Mooy 66, 5).

Shakhtar (4-1-4-1): Trubin 7; L Taylor 7, Bondar 6, Matviyenko 6, Mykhailichenko 6; Stepanenko 5; Zubkov 5, Bondarenko 5, Sudakov 5 (Kryvtsov 90, 5), Mudryk 9 (Petryak 90, 5); Traore 3 (Sikan 57, 6). Booked: Matviyenko, Bondar, Stepanenko, Zubkov.

Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)