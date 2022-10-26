Ireland women's team may be ones to benefit from Sky's GAA exit 

The Girls in Green have already proven to be a formidable partner for the broadcasting giants 
Sky's the limit: Ireland’s Katie McCabe with manager Vera Pauw. Pic:INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 06:10
John Fallon

When it comes to value for money, Sky’s sponsorship of the Irish women’s team is platinum standard — and Sky's exit from the GAA picture may make it even more beneficial. 

The announcement of the four-year deal in September 2021 came as the FAI – particularly its new chief executive Jonathan Hill – was desperately seeking a commercial backer to compensate for the absence of a brand to succeed Three as men’s team sponsor.

Replenishing the lost €2.5m annual bonanza was going to be a struggle for a women’s team yet to reach a major tournament and so the FAI settled on a deal worth less than 10% of the male equivalent.

While the four-year deal gave the FAI a degree of financial certainty, an admission by supremo JD Buckley that they shied away from the overall portfolio underlined the position of strength they held.

“We had discussions with Jonathan but felt we would probably bring more to sponsoring the women's team,” he said.

“It's a perfect fit for us because Sky is a broadcast partner for the Women’s Super League, where many of the Irish players operate.” For a pittance, by commercial sports levels, Sky could test the waters on the women’s front, without competing for publicity against a traditional powerhouse on the men’s side.

They stayed true to their vow of investing in the coverage, launching advertising campaigns around matches, creating the Outbelieve television commercial in April and booking a primetime slot at Dublin Airport for visual promotion.

Additionally, players were direct beneficiaries through the establishment of a bursary scheme. In July, senior internationals Saoirse Noonan, Éabha O'Mahony, Áine O'Gorman, Grace Moloney and Ellen Molloy became the first recipients of €5,000 grants towards schemes beyond football.

Reaching next year’s World Cup will cost Sky a bonus negotiated in the original deal but their yield will be multiples.

By freeing up funds from their GAA deal, expect a chunk to be redirected towards backing the Girls on Green on their jaunt Down Under next summer.

Every corporate group loves aligning with an unstoppable force, particularly when bandwagon memories from men’s tournaments are proven jackpots.

