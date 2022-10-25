FAI creates role for head of women's football 

The position will be part of the Association's leadership group. 
FAI creates role for head of women's football 

ROLE MODEL: Katie McCabe of Ireland with supporters. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 11:57

The FAI are recruiting for a Head of Women and Girls’ Football, a new role that will be part of the Association's leadership group.

Reporting to director of football, Marc Canham, the new position will oversee the development of the game "to support transformational change in Irish football".

“Developing the full potential of football for women and girls is a key pillar in the 2022-2025 FAI Strategy," said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill, "and the Head of Women and Girls’ Football will play a pivotal role in implementing this as the Association continues to build on the foundations already in place and identify new opportunities for growth.

“We have truly fantastic role models in our current Ireland Women’s National Team, guided by an excellent manager in Vera Pauw, who are already inspiring women and girls all around the country to get involved in enjoying football at various levels. 

"We must build on their magnificent qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to ensure that women’s and girls’ football does fulfil its full potential.” 

Vera Pauw's side will face hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria next summer at the World Cup, with qualification a milestone achievement for the game here. 

“It is really exciting to add a Head of Women and Girls’ Football to our Football Leadership Team," said FAI Director of Football Marc Canham.
"We are looking for someone who shares our passion for women and girls’ football and will bring a drive to help develop the game further.

“With participation rates at an all-time high at grassroots level, it is vital that we provide the right kind of support to help girls stay playing the game as well as encouraging more women and girls to get involved for the first time. It is also important to bring more women into our game through varied roles, such as coaching, refereeing, administration and volunteering.” 

The application process for this role is now open.

