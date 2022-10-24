UCD come from behind to seal precious point

Mark Dignam’s first goal of the season salvaged a precious point for UCD at Tolka Park to keep their survival hopes very much alive as they came from behind against FAI Cup finalists Shelbourne
KEY GOAL: UCD’s Mark Dignam celebrates scoring a goal with teammates. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 21:51
Paul Buttner

Shelbourne 1 UCD 1 

Mark Dignam’s first goal of the season salvaged a precious point for UCD at Tolka Park to keep their survival hopes very much alive as they came from behind against FAI Cup finalists Shelbourne.

A first goal for the club from Kameron Ledwidge looked like it might deliver a first win in 11 league games for Shelbourne as they dominated for good spells.

But midfielder Dignam’s fine equaliser means UCD edge three points ahead of bottom side Finn Harps whom they meet in Ballybofey on Friday night.

Shelbourne started on the front foot and should have been ahead inside two minutes.

Shane Farrell, on his 100th league appearance for the club, sent Ledwidge to the end line to cross to the back post where Brian McManus skied his volley way over the top.

Shelbourne continued to enjoy plenty of the ball, though it was the 31st minute before they troubled Kian Moore when Jack Moylan came alive to beat a couple of defenders and force a save from the College keeper.

Ten minutes later, the dominant hosts were deservedly ahead.

Farrell’s corner was straight to the edge of the area where defender Ledwidge’s first time volley squirmed through the grasp of Moore.

Introduced from the resumption, Tommy Lonergan almost brought UCD level inside six minutes of the restart, flicking over from Evan Caffrey’s clever ball over the top.

It raised UCD’s confidence and they equalised on 64 minutes.

Skipper Jack Keaney’s ball into the area was killed by Dignam who got turned to rifle a rising shot to the net for a fine finish.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Griffin, Byrne, Ledwidge; Wilson (Giurgi, 74), McManus (Coyle, 74), Lunney, Molloy, Farrell (Carr, 79); Moylan, Smith.

UCD: Moore; Keaney, O’Brien, Todd; Brennan, Caffrey; Duggan (Gallagher,81), Keane, Nolan (Higgins, 61), Dignam (Osam, 81); Haist (Longeran, h-t). 

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

