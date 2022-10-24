Cork City's Cian Murphy happy to be back where the club 'belong'

Back where he and Cork City belong, Cian Murphy has unfinished business in the Premier Division.

The Tipperary native was only a teen when he last sampled the top-flight but was at the forefront of the Rebels ending their two-year exile.

A clearout that followed relegation in 2020 paved the way for the youngster to thrive under his former U19 boss Colin Healy.

Tasked with leading the forward line, he hit 11 goals last season, followed by another seven as they clinched the First Division title.

Murphy, who turned 22 in June, was restored to the side for Friday’s concluding game at Turners Cross against Bray Wanderers, where they struck twice in the second half through Barry Coffey and Ruairí Keating to make the trophy-lift that bit sweeter for the 5,507 in attendance.

“Our goal at the start of the season was to win the First Division and we did it with a few games to spare,” said Murphy during the celebrations in front of the Shed.

“All we wanted was promotion and City are back where we belong.

“We wanted to put in a performance to finish the season in front of our home fans. After winning the title a few weeks back, a lot of us didn’t play against Athlone Town so it was hard to get going against Bray. The match was a bit dead until we got the goal.”

Life has been breathed back into football on Leeside, much like when he broke into the City side in October 2018.

Then they were national kingpins, league and cup champions, but a ripped hamstring sustained early the following season meant Murphy watching the team’s slide from the sidelines.

Buoyed on by the few retained older players as the revised reality chapter loomed, City’s new core had to grow up fast.

The influence of Mark McNulty, whose 22 years of service with the club ended on Friday, was crucial to the turnaround.

“Nults is an absolute club legend,” added Murphy “We had a send-off for him in training on Thursday. He was the first of the older players to bring the younger lads together – a real club man.”