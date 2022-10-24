Amber Barrett vows trip of lifetime won't be holiday for Ireland

Within days of toe-poking Ireland to a World Cup watershed, Amber Barrett was offered a sampler of what the prize entails by three members of German royalty.

Alexandra Popp, Tabea Waßmuth and Svenja Huth were all instrumental in guiding Die Nationalelf to the summer Euro final against hosts England at Wembley and had club duties for serial champions Wolfsburg.

Barrett – Ireland’s super substitute in the playoff win away to Scotland – was brought crashing back to earth from her midweek heroics by Sebastian Middeke.

The Turbine Potsdam manager, while effusive of her international intervention, had a job for Barrett a lifetime away from her mission off the bench at Hampden.

Wolfsburg came to the Bundesliga’s basement side at the Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion with designs on all-out attack, necessitating a containment strategy by their hosts.

Barrett wouldn’t be acting in a familiar role as the out-ball up front, as she was to optimal effect in Ireland’s hunt for a winner in Glasgow. This was defending from her 18-yard line as a makeshift right-back.

“That was a very humbling comedown,” the Donegal native says of the Wolfsburg hurricane, albeit restricted to a 2-0 margin, including a stoppage-time goal.

“It was straight back to our clubs after Scotland, training on Thursday and playing at the weekend.

“I don’t think World Cup qualification felt real till Saturday when we saw the draw. Áine O’Gorman mentioned it in the group chat this morning. Over the previous 10 days, we hadn’t been able to come to terms with what we’ve achieved, qualifying for the World Cup.”

Saturday’s dawn draw from Auckland sketched out the magnitude of their feat.

Vera Pauw wore a broad grin when describing the pride felt at Ireland’s name being read out as one of the three tournament debutants prior to the lavish ceremony attended by 800 guests.

As residents of Pot 3, heavyweights of the world game were inevitable for Ireland in the draw. They got two; co-hosts Australia and Olympic gold medalists Canada, and another, Nigeria, carrying hopes of venturing deep into the tournament.

Instant impact for the Girls in Green is certain too, for they face the Matildas on the opening day, Thursday, July 20. The venue is Sydney’s rebuilt football stadium, the 42,500-seater arena that will house the final exactly a month later.

Two of the four teams advance from the pool into the last 16 and Barrett doesn’t discount progress. Beating Australia in their last meeting, a 3-2 victory at Tallaght 13 months ago, should confirm fear isn’t a factor.

“We can’t be going into this World Cup saying: ‘Ah look, we’re really happy to be here and it’s a holiday for us for four weeks,’” outlined the 26-year-old.

“The first thing is we back ourselves to get out of the group and we know it’s going to be really, really difficult.

“But if we don’t have that aim to at least get to the next round, why are we going there at the same time?

“Nobody gave us a chance of qualifying but teams at the World Cup will say that we’re a difficult team to play against."

Barrett, who has friends living in Australia, is conscious of the travel demands from trekking cross-continent 4,000 kilometres for the Canada game in Perth on July 26, followed by another jaunt to Brisbane five days later against Nigeria.

“We wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in without being resilient,” she noted.

“Before beating Australia, we had lost seven games in a row. That was when the tide began to turn.

“We’ll have huge support in Australia. Tickets for the first game will be difficult but, typical Irish, we’ll get our hands on a few.

"We don’t realise the number of Irish people who are in Australia. Maybe some of them aren’t huge fans of football, but I know when there is an Irish team in town, they will definitely come out to celebrate and support us.”