Wilson and Almiron strike to give Newcastle victory in North London 

TOTTENHAM HOSTSPUR 1 (Kane 54) NEWCASTLE UNITED 2 (Wilson 31, Almiron 40)

Goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron ended Tottenham's 100 per cent home record and moved Newcastle into the top four in a game full of drama and controversy.

It was stormy in North London, on and off the pitch, and Tottenham's fans booed referee Jarred Gillett off the pitch at half time and the final whistle after a series of controversial decisions, not least allowing Wilson's first half goal to stand despite the striker appearing to foul Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham's supporters, staff and players were furious that Gillett allowed the goal to stand, and other eccentric decisions, but there was no sense of bias from the Australian official, who also upset Newcastle fans with his error-riddled performance in the middle.

But Spurs ultimately had themselves to blame for failing to win and move level on points with Manchester City. They should have been 4-0 ahead before Wilson scored his controversial opener. Heung Min Son tried his luck from long range three times in the opening eight minutes, getting closer to the target but with no success.

When Harry Kane sent his strike partner clean in on goal in the 11th minute, Son tried a delicate chip over Nick Pope, who stuck out an arm to slow down the ball's progress before Kieron Trippier cleared it off the line.

Spurs were playing some lively football at this stage, with Kane's clever movement and passing too much for the Newcastle defence to handle. One run from the England captain took him half the length of the pitch, twisting and turning past Fabian Schar before firing in a shot that Pope did well to save with an outstretched foot.

The visitors had barely threatened in the opening half-hour, although they wanted a penalty for a clumsy challenge by Emerson Royal on Joelinton. Eric Dier almost helped them out with an overhit backpass that flew past Lloris and just wide of the post.

But then came the controversial moment that turned the game. Schar launched a long ball forward and Lloris raced out of his area with Wilson bearing down on him. Unable to clear the ball, Lloris controlled it with his midriff and tried to run past Wilson, who blocked him with his arms. As the keeper fell backwards, Wilson turned to collect the loose ball and planted a curling shot over the heads of Lloris and Dier into the net rom 25 yards.

Tottenham's players surrounded Gillett and eventually VAR reviewed the incident for a possible foul and handball by Wilson. But the goal stood and Newcastle grew in confidence.

Suddenly they had a spring in their step and advanced on Tottenham's backline, which was looking increasingly shaky. Five minutes before half-time Almiron made it 2-0 as he sprinted away from Ryan Sessegnon, past Clement Lenglet and slid the ball past Lloris at the near post. Newcastle's noisy support celebrated wildly and Tottenham's fans showed their anger at half-time, some at the referee, some at their side's performance.

To add drama to the occasion, a fierce electric storm was followed by torrential rain during the break, making the surface slippery and increasing the pace of an already lively game.

Tottenham's fans finally had something to celebrate ten minutes into the second half when Kane scored. A corner from the left was flicked on by defender Sven Botman and Kane dived in at the far post to head over the line.

Spurs went in search of an equaliser. Son had a low shot saved, Dier and Kane headed over the bar. But Newcastle managed to run down the clock, with Pope booked for timewasting, and there was more booing from home fans at the final whistle, as well as long and loud celebrations from the travelling supporters.

TOTTENHAM 3-5-2: Lloris 5; Sanchez 6 (Doherty 81), Dier 6, Lenglet 6 (Davies 81); Emerson Royal 6, Skipp 6 (Moura 66), Bissouma7, Bentancur 7, Sessegnon 6 (Perisic 60); Son 6, Kane 7

NEWCASTLE 3-4-3: Pope 6; Schar 6, Botman 6, Burn 7; Trippier 7, Longstaff 6, Guimaraes 7 (Shelvey 88), Willock 6 (Murphy 75); Almiron 7, Wilson 7 (Wood 88), Joelinton 7

Referee: Jarred Gillett 3/10