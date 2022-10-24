Jesse Marsch backs 'unified' Leeds despite uproar at Elland Road 

LEEDS 2 FULHAM 3

JESSE Marsch edged closer to becoming the fifth managerial casualty of the Premier League season as Leeds stumbled to another disaster that left Elland Road in uproar.

That dismissal may not be imminent, with the American claiming he received assurances after the game that his job was not under immediate threat.

But after Fulham, whose win over Villa on Thursday cost Steven Gerrard his job, ran away with this victory, it was hard to make a case for Marsch lasting until the World Cup - especially with visits to Liverpool and Tottenham to come before the break.

“Yes, we've had clear discussions and we're together in this,” said Marsch when asked if he had spoken to the Leeds hierarchy after the defeat.

“I understand the frustration from the fans, okay. And we are equally frustrated and more so, we are doing everything we can and we are together, we are unified.

“The players have been great. And I know it hasn't been easy for them or us but we believe in them. We believe in them and I have to find ways to help them get better. And the board and I are unified completely.” It means that in his 12 Elland Road games in charge of Leeds, Marsch has recorded just three victories - an alarming record given the famous old ground’s reputation as one of the most hostile in the English game.

And supporters of Marsch’s predecessor Marcelo Bielsa - in other words, practically all Leeds supporters - will be quick to point out that his current run of five defeats from six games is precisely the sequence that led to their idol being sacked in February.

Certainly, Leeds fans are sceptical about Marsch’s survival hopes and voiced that opinion when Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed Fulham into a crucial 2-1 lead after 74 minutes.

The defender was inexplicably unmarked eight yards from goal and met Andreas Pereira’s cross perfectly after Leeds failed to clear a corner.

That prompted calls for the dismissal of both Marsch and the Leeds board with home fans even taunting their American with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning.” And the hostility mounted 10 minutes later when Fulham made it 3-1 when Harrison Reed was allowed far too much time and space and could not believe his luck as he skipped away from Robin Koch before picking out Willian - unmarked, yet again - to sweep the ball into the far corner.

“It's painful right now and I take responsibility,” added Marsch. “I have to find ways to organise us to keep the confidence high and the belief high.

“You see they're a team with confidence right now and they find ways to win and we find ways that, when we have chances we can't quite convert, we find ways to lose.” The contest had started so positively for fans and team alike, with Rodrigo heading in at the far post after a Jack Harrison shot had been deflected into his path by Tim Ream.

But that advantage lasted just six minutes before the appalling Leeds defence gifted an equaliser to Aleksandr Mitrovic for the in-form striker’s ninth goal of the season.

The Serbian was left unmarked to head home from eight yards as he ghosted ahead of Luke Ayling and nodded the ball through the hands of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

After all the second half drama, Leeds substitutes Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville combined in the 91st minute for the latter to scramble in a late consolation but that did not alter the outcome as Fulham moved into seventh.

Indeed, a fifth league win of the current campaign means that Marco Silva’s side has already won as many games as they did in the entire season when they were last in the top flight, two years ago.

“Being seventh in the table doesn’t mean anything for us,” said Silva. “But it puts a smile on the faces of our fans when they look at it and it probably gives our players more confidence.”

Leeds (4–2-3-1): Meslier 5; Ayling 6, Koch 5, Cooper 5, Struijk 5 (Gelhardt 85); Greenwood 5 (Klich 75, 5), Roca 7; Harrison 6, Aaronson 6, Sinisterra 7 (Summerville 63, 6); Rodrigo 7 (Bamford 63, 6). Substitutes (not used) Firpo, Llorente, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; De Cordova-Reid 7, Adarabioyo 7, Ream 7, Robinson 6; Reed 9 (Cairney 90), Palhinha 7; Wilson 6 (Kebano 63, 6), Pereira 7, Willian 8 (Duffy 88); Mitrovic 7 (Vinicius 90). Substitutes (not used) Rodak, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris.

Referee: A Taylor 5