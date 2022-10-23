Guardiola just as much in awe of Haaland as rest of football world 

MAN CITY 3 BRIGHTON 1

Pep Guardiola spoke for every football fan in the country when he examined Erling Haaland’s latest astonishing performance - it does not take a football genius to know that Manchester City’s striker is on course to break every goalscoring record in the book.

As his two in the win over Brighton made it 17 in 11 Premier League games - at a rate of one goal every 54.5 minutes - the 22-year-old phenomenon is already heading towards unchartered territory.

Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s record of 34 goals in a Premier League season that they both achieved in the early nineties? At his current scoring rate, Haaland will beat that in mid-February.

Dixie Dean’s ridiculous 60-goal campaign with Everton in 1927-28 - still the highest in the history of top flight football in England? At his current clip, Haaland will equal that in City’s penultimate game of the season.

Such fantasy football stats are precisely that, of course - the stuff of pure hypothesis and fantasy.

But the simple fact is Haaland’s impact on the English game has been far from a case of beginner’s luck or a flash in the pan. He is now 14 games into his City career, at home and in Europe, and has 22 goals. In the league alone, he is averaging 1.66 goals for every 90 minutes he plays.

Little wonder Guardiola admitted his English is not fluent enough and he has run out of words to describe the Norwegian. As for the records, Guardiola is cautious but one does not need his football smarts to realise what we are witnessing.

“Listen, we don’t have to be a genius to work it out,” he said. “If he continues to do it with this rhythm, the average every game, he’s going to break the record. Definitely.

“But in football, maybe you score but in a few days you stop scoring, I don’t know.”

Certainly, his lethal finishing from the penalty spot - two out of two on the season after netting the second against Brighton - adds another source of goals for a striker whose first on Saturday featured him running onto a long ball from halfway and bullying aside two defenders to score.

His motivation appears not to be so much the culmination of records but winning … and, naturally, scoring helps in that goal.

“I don’t speak with him about the records but I think he’s happy when the teams wins and he’s not when we don’t,” said Guardiola.

“But, of course, all the strikers I have ever seen in my career - like Samuel Eto’o, Lionel Messi, Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Sergio Aguero - have an incredible ambition to score goals and goals and goals. It’s normal. It has to be like that. Has to be.”

Tuesday night sees Haaland return to the club he left for City in the summer, Borussia Dortmund, in the Champions League although, despite having scored against his old club in the first group meeting, Guardiola predicts a warm welcome for his star.

“I’ve said many times, when he was in Austria with Salzburg, before he went to Dortmund, he scored a lot of goals as well,” said Guardiola.

“We’re incredibly satisfied with his rhythm, and the amount of goals. He helped us again today; the penalty was magnificent.

“We missed in the last six or seven years, 23 or 24 or 25 penalties. It’s too much! It’s a lot. And, of course, Erling the two penalties this season he shot against West Ham and today, one left, one right. Perfect.

“Absolutely his period there in Dortmund helped him, the managers he had, the team-mates he had helped to make the player he is. Hopefully, in a few years, he will be a better player, thanks to the team-mates he played with. Definitely it helped him.”

For new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, the frustrations continued as his team turned in yet another strong showing, and pulled it back to 2-1 through Leandro Trossard, before a supreme Kevin De Bruyne strike killed off hope of a comeback.

In five games under him, Brighton have now drawn two and lost three.

“You want my opinion? City is the best team in the Premier League,” he said. “When City play, I always enjoy watching the game. For me, Pep is the best coach in the last part of football history.

“One game doesn’t change what I think of my players, it doesn’t change anything but I’m very happy I have played City for the first time and I will not play against Pep because during the week I didn’t sleep much so for the next game, it will help me sleep!”

MAN CITY: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez (Foden 62), Haaland (Alvarez 80), Grealish (Palmer 77).

BRIGHTON: Sanchez, Veltman (Estupinan 66), Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister (Gilmour 87), Caicedo, Trossard, Gross (Sarmiento 87), Welbeck (Undav 79), Lallana (Lamptey 46).

Ref: Craig Pawson