Vera Pauw wary of granny rule opportunists ahead of World Cup

Success breeds success but, for Vera Pauw, Ireland’s World Cup breakthrough has also triggered an upsurge in newly-discovered Irish prospects.

Much like when Jack Charlton’s three-tournament run between 1988 and 1994 generated unprecedented interest under the granny rule, Pauw’s email has been buzzing since they recently sealed a place at next year’s showpiece in Australia.

Saturday’s draw pitted the Girls in Green with the hosts, Olympic Gold Medallists Canada and African powerhouse Nigeria in Group B from July 20-31.

“It’s funny,” began the Dutchwoman when asked about the her squad changing by the time the tournament comes around.

“When you qualify, suddenly there is a lot of players with Irish backgrounds.

“They weren’t emailing you before you qualified. But there are players that we’re really looking into.

“Don’t get me wrong; we see every player playing every single week because the streams these days are very good.

“It’s the same on camera as when you are there. You can actually see more from the streams. But I will travel of course.

“And there are players abroad that are now showing up and we really have to look into, but they must have a very tight connection with Ireland.

“And the players that we have now on the sheet that we are going to look at already have an Irish passport. So they are not obtaining a passport, they have a passport but are playing abroad. We are looking into that.

“Lily Agg is a really good example and other players that we can see, but they must have a good Irish connection.” Two prominent Irish-born players Pauw has ruled out of the World Cup are Jess Ziu and Ellen Molloy, both victims of serious knee injuries in the last month.

First up for Ireland in their string of friendlies is an imminent gathering on November 7.

Pauw has been “lobbying” on the ground while at the draw in Auckland for opposition but the assignment is also funding-dependent.

A decision to splurge the 2022 budget on a training camp in Turkey in June ahead of the 9-0 turkey-shoot away to Georgia has caught up with them with this unexpected qualification.

FIFA grants, rather than bonuses from sponsors Sky and Cadbury, will be relied on to pay for the matches, likely a double-header. Windows next February and April are also in the calendar to intensify the build-up to trekking Down Under.

“We used our budget to get ready for Georgia and at that moment everyone was on their summer holidays, so was more important,” Pauw explained.

“We have good hopes that we will have games in November, that we can find the money, there will be Fifa preparation money also, to be able to slot in games - the good news is more countries need a game.”