Devine era starts with a bang after late McDaid leveller

Declan Devine began his tenure at Dalymount Park with a bang as his new side earned a point against relegation threatened Finn Harps thanks to a late, late Declan McDaid equaliser
THIS GUY: Bohemians' Ethon Varian celebrates scoring with Declan McDaid. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 22:12
Darryl Geraghty, Dalymount Park

Bohemian FC 2 Finn Harps 2 

Declan Devine began his tenure at Dalymount Park with a bang as his new side earned a point against relegation threatened Finn Harps thanks to a late, late Declan McDaid equaliser.

The home side flew out of the traps and Harps stopper McKeown had to be alert to stop Ethon Varian who looked to latch onto a sloppy back pass, just before Flores volleyed over from the edge of the area with minutes played.

It was one-way traffic as the half progressed and midway through the first half Kris Twardek delivered a floated ball to the back post that Conor Levingston headed across goal but just as Ethan Varian looked to pounce, was blocked at the last second by the brave Rob Slevin.

Bohs pressure nearly told when Levigston had the ball in the net. But frustratingly for the home side was ruled out for a Flores foul who was adjudged to be holding off Slevin as the centre half looked to get out and block.

Against the run of play the visitors were handed a massive chance to take the lead. Front man Filip Mihaljevic, who was brought down by the lunging Rory Feely, saw his penalty expertly saved by Tadhg Ryan as the sold out Jodi let out a huge collective sigh of relief.

The second half was a much more open affair with chances going begging at either end, before the unlucky James Clarke saw two close range headers miss the target by inches.

The home side got ahead just after the hour mark when Varian bundled home from close range for his first of the season.

In an incredible turnaround, the visitors got themselves in front thanks to a quickfire double. Ethan Boyle bravely headed his side level, before Mihaljevic made amends for his penalty miss by nipping in front of Ciaran Kelly and lifting the ball over Ryan.

But in a dramatic ending, a McKeown howler allowed McDaid to race through and rescue a point, slotting into an empty net as the keeper completely missed the ball under no pressure.

Bohemian FC: Tadhg Ryan, Rory Feely, Josh Kerr, Ciaran Kelly, Max Murphy (Jordan Doherty, 85’), Conor Levingston, Jordan Flores, Declan McDaid, James Clarke, Kris Twardek, Ethon Varian (Jamie Mullins, 76’). 

Finn Harps: James McKeown, Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon (Jaime Siaj, 73’), Ryan Connolly (Ryan Rainey, 28’), Dylan Duncan (Eric McWoods, 65’ (Harry Nicholson 73’), Gary Boylan, Filip Mihaljevic, Barry McNamee, Rob Jones.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).

