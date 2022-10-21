Wexford claim 2-0 win over a much-changed Treaty

Ian Ryan’s charges were the better side and took the spoils thanks to a header from Jack Doherty and a tidy finish from Dinny Corcoran in the closing stages
PLAY-OFF BOUND: Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett saw his side lose at home to Wexford. File pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 21:52
Tom Clancy, Markets Field

Treaty United 0-2 Wexford FC 

Wexford closed their season with a victory over a much-changed Treaty United. Ian Ryan’s charges were the better side and took the spoils thanks to a header from Jack Doherty and a tidy finish from Dinny Corcoran in the closing stages.

It is the first time in the four meetings that the Slaneysiders have bettered the Shannonsiders, with Treaty’s two wins over them earlier in the season proving vital in securing the final play-off berth ahead of Wexford.

United boss Tommy Barrett made seven changes from the side who earned many plaudits in defeat to Derry City, in last weekend's FAI Cup semi-final. Among those fighting for inclusion in the upcoming play-offs were Success Edogun and Matt Keane, while skipper Jack Lynch was getting much needed minutes after a disjointed season.

Ryan’s men hit the front with the first real opening, on ten minutes. The dangerous Jack Doherty heading home a wonderful left-footed cross from Len O’Sullivan.

Conor Davis and O’Sullivan linked well throughout while Treaty lacked the consistency seen for much of this season – perhaps owing all those changes.

There was improvement after the break with Enda Curran providing an option alongside Success Edogun but Alex Moody had a quiet night between the Wexford posts.

Wexford were spritely in attack and were denied a second on a few occasions with Conor Winn pushing one effort behind. They sealed a first away win since July through a reliable source.

Dinny Corcoran pounced in the final 15 minutes, calmly taking down a Conor Barry corner and cutting onto his left before finishing low.

The Limerick outfit face Waterford, at home, on Wednesday in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Treaty United: Winn; D. Collins, Guerins (O’Riordan 46), Walsh, Devitt; Coughlan (Doherty 76), J. Collins (Christopher 61), Lynch © (Curran 46), Conroy (Doherty 76), Keane; Edogun (Quinlivan 76).

WEXFORD FC: Moody ©; Cleary (Fitzgerald 63), Manley, Byrne, O’Sullivan; Eoin Farrell (Conor Crowley 63), Lovic, Groome; Doherty (Barry 63), Corcoran (Dobbs 87), Davis (Evan Farrell 82). 

Referee: Alan Carey.

ON THE SCORESHEET: Waterford's Phoenix Patterson. File pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

