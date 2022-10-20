Foxes punish Leeds errors as fans turn on Jesse Marsch

Leicester City 2

Leeds United 0

Leicester may not have had James Maddison, but Harvey Barnes stepped up to maintain his incredible scoring record against Leeds.

It was a performance that eased some of the pressure on Brendan Rodgers, whose Leicester side lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table.

But it put Leeds manager Jesse Marsch in the spotlight as his side have now gone seven games without a win - their last victory coming two months ago.

Leeds fans turned on the American when he took Luis Sinsterra off with 15 minutes left as they chanted: “What the f*** is going on.”

Leicester took the lead thanks to some glaring errors from Leeds which led to Robin Koch putting the ball into his own net.

Then Barnes almost inevitably scored after 35 minutes to put Rodgers’ side two up. The winger has now scored in six successive league games against Leeds - five times for Leicester and once when on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

With Maddison serving a suspension after collecting five bookings, Rodgers was looking for his players to fill the void, and they did not disappoint.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch made four changes as he tried to turn his side’s form around.

But Leeds only had themselves to blame as two glaring errors handed the lead to Brendan Rodgers’ side after 16 minutes.

First, midfielder Marc Rosa failed to control the ball and Leicester spotted their opportunity. Referee Peter Bankes played the advantage as Jamie Vardy was brought down and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall found the recalled Dennis Praet on the right. His cross caused panic in the Leeds area and defender Robin Koch could only poke the ball past his goalkeeper Illan Meslier with Barnes waiting to pounce.

But Leeds came close to levelling the scores 14 minutes later when Luis Sinisterra's shot from the edge of the area clipped the crossbar after an exciting break by the Colombian.

Leeds then wasted another chance moments later as Crycencio Summerville set himself up to score, but placed his shot wide of the post.

Leicester made them pay for that with a second goal after 35 minutes. A superb move took them from deep in their own half to the Leeds area where a Vardy back heel found Dewsbury-Hall and he set up Barnes to score.

Barnes was causing Leeds problems and Koch was booked for cynically bringing down the Leicester winger. Leeds fans were clearly not impressed as they booed their side off at half-time.

Marsch took off Roca and Koch during the break following their errors for the Leicester opener.

Leeds tried to force their way back into it and a a frantic scramble in the Leicester area saw Diego Llorente produce an overhead kick which team-mate Patrick Bamford managed to block as the whistle went for offside.

Rasmus Kristensen then tested Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward, but March was cutting a frustrated figure on the touchline. Rodgers’ side looked far more confident and a genuine threat whenever they went forward.

Leeds allowed them that as they were leaving spaces at the back which suited Leicester’s pace.

Leeds fans chanted 'what the f****ing hell was that?' and booed as their players went to the away at the final whistle - raising questions over Marsch's future.

Followed by chant of 'Where the f*** is Jesse Marsch?"

Leicester City: 4-1-4-1 Ward 6 - Castagne 7, Faes 8, Amartey 7, Justin 7 - Soumare 7 (Mendy, 64mins, 6) - Praet 7 (Perez, 70mins, 6), Tielemans 7, Dewsbury-Hall 8, Barnes 8 (Iheanacho, 85mins, 5) - Vardy 7 (Daka, 64mins, 6) . Subs not used: Iversen, Vestergaard, Thomas, Braybrooke, Wormleighton

Leeds United: 4-2-3-1 Meslier 6 - Kristensen 5, Koch 4 (Rodrigo, ht, 6), Llorente 6, Firpo 6 (Klich, 81mins) - Adams 6, Roca 4 (Cooper, ht, 6) - Summerville 5, Aaronson 6, Sinisterra 6 (Gelhardt, 75mins, 5) - Bamford 5 (Harrison, 64mins, 5). Subs not used: Ayling, Klaesson, Gnonto, Greenwood.