'I’m a fighter. I’ve never quit anything' - Gerrard hanging on as sorry Villa hammered by Fulham

Fulham 3

Aston Villa 0

Steven Gerrard’s hold on his position as Aston Villa manager was further weakened by a dismal defeat that was met by jeers and chants calling for the former Liverpool midfielder’s dismissal by the visiting supporters.

Villa’s woeful start to the season had increased the pressure on Gerrard with reports this week linking the club with a possible move for Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager. Against that backdrop, the manager desperately needed a positive result. Instead, the visit to Craven Cottage went just about as badly as it could for Gerrard.

A desperately poor, and inexplicably passive Villa display was punished initially by Harrison Reed’s opening goal before they fell further behind to an Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty shortly after Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz had been sent off following a clash with the Fulham forward. When Tyrone Mings inadvertently turned Neeskens Kebano’s 83rd minute cross into his own goal, the outcome was already certain.

The reaction of the Villa fans was painful listening for Gerrard as he watched this defeat unfold. Sunday’s home meeting with Brentford now carries huge significance for the manager.

“It was tough but I’m a man, I accept it,” said Gerrard, when asked about the reaction of the Villa fans. “But yes, it was a tough night for me personally.

“I’m a fighter. I’ve never quit anything. So we’ll see what happens.” He added: “The performance was nowhere near good enough. The first half shocked me. And when we down to ten men it was hard.”

If Villa are to turn things around, they will have to improve dramatically on a display in which they never looked like adding to their paltry return of seven league goals this season. They conceded the initiative to the home side form the opening moments and lacked the belief and resolve to work their way back when the game was clearly slipping away from them.

It took just three minutes for Mitrovic to link with Willian and Fulham might have gone ahead if the Brazilian had pulled the ball back instead of firing a shot too close to Emi Martinez. That was the first of a succession of good saves by the keeper who saved acrobatically from Andreas Pereira’s curling free kick and produced an even better effort to deny Willian after the winger fired in a low shot after cutting inside from the left.

Villa’s inability to apply sustained pressure on the Fulham defence betrayed a lack of confidence in Gerrard’s side and it came as no surprise when the home side went ahead in the 36th minute.

The chance came after Martinez was forced to punch a corner clear under pressure for Mitrovic and the ball fell to Reed just outside the area where the midfielder was able to take a touch before drilling a powerful shot through a crowded box and beyond Martinez.

A directionless first half performance from Villa drew boos from the visiting supporters at half-time. Gerrard’s side had shown few signs of being capable of turning things around. And their hopes suffered a further blow in the 62nd minute when Michael Oliver reviewed the clash between Luiz and Mitrovic and decided the Villa man had moved his head towards the Fulham forward, whose reaction was excessive.

Worse was to come four minutes later when Mitrovic’s shot struck Matty Cash’s arm from close range. The referee awarded the penalty that was converted by the Serbia forward despite Martinez getting a good hand on it.

Fulham were by now completely dominant and an excellent display by Silva’s side was capped by the third goal, created by Kebano’s twisting run and cross that deflected of Mings.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; De Cordova- Reid 7, Diop 7, Ream 7, Robinson 8; Reed 7 (Cairney 73, 6), Palinha 7; Willian 9 (James 73, 6), Pereira 7 (Harris 87, 6), Kebano 6; Mitrovic 8.

Subs not used: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Mbabu, Vinicius.

Aston Villa (4-3-3): Martinez 7; Konsa 5, Bednarek 5 (Cash 46, 6), Mings 6, Young 6; Ramsey 5 (Archer 81, 6), Luiz 4, McGinn 6; Bailey 5 (Buendia 57, 6), Ings 5 (Dendoncker 69, 6), Watkins 5.

Subs not used Olsen, Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Nakamba, Coutinho.

Referee: Michael Oliver 5