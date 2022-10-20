Football rumours: Jude Bellingham emerges as top target for Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has emerged as a top target for Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The 19-year-old is the subject of huge interest from a host of top European clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Daily Mail reports that Blues bosses also have West Ham skipper Declan Rice in their sights. The 23-year-old midfielder had a difficult start to the season and recently said he had played an “obscene amount of games” over the last year, but according to his current boss David Moyes, he has since recaptured the form that made him an England lynchpin.