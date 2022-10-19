Ten Hag says he 'will deal with' Ronaldo after sulking sub's tunnel strop

After United used all five of their substitutions against Spurs, Portuguese striker made a quick exit straight down the Old Trafford tunnel
WARMING UP TO WATCH ON: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warming up prior to kick-off against Spurs at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pic: PA Wire

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 23:15
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday after the Portuguese walked down the tunnel before the end of the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo was named on the bench against Spurs and saw his team-mates take control of the game thanks to second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

After Ten Hag used all of his five substitutes, Ronaldo made a quick exit, which could land him in hot water.

"I don't pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow," the Dutchman said. "I want to focus on the team, it was a magnificent team performance."

He added on Amazon Prime Video: "I have seen him (leaving), I didn't speak to him after. I will deal with that tomorrow.

"Today I enjoyed the performance. Today I enjoyed this performance we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this and we have a big game against Chelsea, the Premier League is so exciting."

