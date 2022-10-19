Graham Potter defends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s role as late substitute

Former Arsenal striker Aubameyang, who has scored three times in his last five matches, was left kicking his heels as his team-mates laboured in front of goal.
Graham Potter defends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s role as late substitute
Graham Potter explained his decision (John Walton/PA)
Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 22:34
Andy Sims

Graham Potter defended his decision to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench for 81 minutes of Chelsea’s goalless derby draw at Brentford.

Former Arsenal striker Aubameyang, who has scored three times in his last five matches, was left kicking his heels as his team-mates laboured in front of goal.

Aubameyang was finally sent on with nine minutes remaining but his only half-chance was a low drive from outside the area which was easily gathered by Bees keeper David Raya.

When quizzed on why Aubameyang was not sent on sooner, Potter said: “I know the reasons why. He’s played a lot and it gave Kai Havertz a chance to play. But yes, I understand the question.”

It was a match where the two goalkeepers were the stand-out players, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half and fellow Spaniard Raya in the second.

Kepa tipped Ivan Toney’s header over and made a point-blank save from Bryan Mbeumo, while Raya kept out Cesar Azpilicueta’s drive and saved from teenage substitute Carney Chukwuemeka in stoppage time.

“I thought over the course of the game a point was fair; they had chances, we had chances, we pushed and pushed at the end but they make it hard for you,” added Potter. “They do what they do really well. Full respect to them.

Chelsea were frustrated by Brentford (John Walton/PA)

“The positives are a clean sheet and a point. Four points from two away matches is positive and we have to move on.”

Conor Gallagher appeared to give England boss Gareth Southgate another fitness concern ahead of the World Cup when he came off after just 13 minutes.

But Potter revealed: “I haven’t spoken to the doctors but he just felt ill, he said he thought he was going to be sick. Hopefully it’s a 24-hour thing and he’ll be OK.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank revels in giving the top teams an uncomfortable time at their Gtech Stadium.

Thomas Frank saluted his side (John Walton/PA)

He said: “I’m very proud of my team. I simply love the attitude and work ethic. We were brave, cool and aggressive and it’s unbelievably impressive that we make it so difficult.

“The day we got promoted 18 months ago they won the Champions League title with mainly the same players.

“Yet we can completely fairly say that if there was going to be a winner it should have been us. And that’s really impressive.”

More in this section

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion - Women's Super League - LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park Arsenal open Champions League campaign by thrashing holders Lyon
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-ARSENAL Arteta urges Arsenal to wrap up Europa League group to earn time off
Motherwell v Celtic - Premier Sports Cup - Quarter Final - Fir Park Abada hits a brace to help Celtic into League Cup semis
BrentfordQuotesPlace: UK
<p>WARMING UP TO WATCH ON: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warming up prior to kick-off against Spurs at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pic: PA Wire</p>

Ten Hag says he 'will deal with' Ronaldo after sulking sub's tunnel strop

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.213 s