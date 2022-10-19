Abada hits a brace to help Celtic into League Cup semis

Israeli winger scores either side of half-time before Hatate and Kyogo add to landslide to dump Motherwell out
Abada hits a brace to help Celtic into League Cup semis

THREE AND EASY: Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier Sports Cup quarter final at Fir Park, Motherwell. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 20:43
Gavin McCafferty

Motherwell 0 Celtic 4

Liel Abada scored twice and had a hand in another two goals as Celtic eased into the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals with a 4-0 victory at Motherwell.

Abada was back in the team after making way for James Forrest to net a hat-trick against Hibernian and the winger scored either side of half-time after both sides had missed good chances.

The 21-year-old then provided an assist for Reo Hatate to score after a wonderful piece of skill before his shot came off the post to allow Kyogo Furuhashi an easy finish.

A crowd of 8,370 navigated the 6.15pm kick-off time, which was demanded by the sponsors to allow them to show Celtic and Rangers consecutively on the same evening.

Forrest was one of five players dropping out from the team that started Saturday's 6-1 win while Motherwell had Blair Spittal and Connor Shields back from injury and suspension, respectively.

Motherwell had an early chance to attack but Shields over-hit a cross with Stuart McKinstry in space at the back post.

Furuhashi missed a sitter from six yards, although he looked offside, before the striker hit the underside of the bar from 22 yards. Liam Kelly recovered to save Abada's header from the rebound.

Motherwell continued to live dangerously as they used their four attacking players to press Celtic high up the park.

The tactic inevitably risked leaving them open at the back and Kelly saved well from Aaron Mooy and Furuhashi.

It also led to the occasional reward. McKinstry squandered a glorious chance when he sliced wide from six yards after Shields' persistence set him up, and Sean Goss forced a save from Benjamin Siegrist after intercepting Matt O'Riley's pass 30 yards out.

The major frustration for Motherwell manager Steven Hammell at half-time would have been the fact that his side were defending deep in numbers when they conceded a 44th-minute opener.

Several players missed chances to clear, culminating in Paul McGinn heading straight to Greg Taylor. The left-back played a one-two with Sead Haksabanovic and squared for Abada to burst in between two Motherwell players and tap in from six yards.

Motherwell threatened just after the break when Matt Penney won the ball 22 yards out and fired an angled drive which Siegrist pushed wide at full stretch.

But the tie was effectively over in the 56th minute when some Celtic pressure paid off. Kelly pushed out shots from Abada and Josip Juranovic in quick succession before the Israeli volleyed home the second rebound from 12 yards.

Abada turned provider four minutes later to cut the ball back for Hatate in the six-yard box. Ricki Lamie sold himself with his challenge and the Japan midfielder quickly weaved in between Kelly and Sondre Solholm before stroking the ball into the empty net.

Motherwell gifted the holders the fourth in the 76th minute when Goss and Lamie got in each other's way and substitute Daizen Maeda set up Abada. The winger hit the inside of the post and Furuhashi netted the rebound.

The home fans made some half-hearted penalty appeals in the second half but some of them would have been back home by eight o'clock after leaving early as Celtic cantered home.

More in this section

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield Nunez the goalscorer but Alisson the match-winner as Liverpool cling on
Republic of Ireland deaf WNT secure World Cup qualification  Republic of Ireland deaf WNT secure World Cup qualification 
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-ARSENAL Arteta: We have a huge responsibility to behave on the touchline
<p>TRUSTY LEFT: Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko (left) and Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron battle for the ball. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.</p>

Almiron strikes again to help Newcastle edge Everton 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.21 s