Irish starlet Evan Ferguson signs long-term contract with Brighton

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Evan Ferguson has signed a long-term contract at Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

The striker, who turned 18 today, celebrated his birthday by penning a deal that keeps him at Brighton until the summer of 2026.

Ferguson, the club's youngest ever Premier League player, has had a productive start to the season. After scoring a hat-trick against Leicester City under 21s, he was also nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for September.

The 18-year-old was a key part of Jim Crawford's side throughout the recent past and scored his first senior goal for his club in the Carabao Cup this season, notching in a 3-0 win against Forest Green Rovers.

Newly-appointed Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke on Ferguson's potential upon the announcement.

“I am very happy to see Evan commit his future to Brighton. I have only worked with him for a few weeks but is clear to see his potential. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him progress."

Technical Director at the club, David Weir added: “Evan is a great example of the recruitment and academy process we have here at the club and it is credit to those who have already played such an important part in his career.”