All fixtures are set to be played on the week ending November 20 and the winning clubs from this round will be invited to take part in the 2023 FAI Senior Cup competition
Holders Rockmount drawn away to Carrigaline in FAI Intermediate Cup

HOLDERS: FAI Intermediate Cup holders Rockmount AFC have been drawn away to Carrigaline United in the third round of the FAI 2022/23 Intermediate Cup. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 14:52
James Whelan

FAI Intermediate Cup holders Rockmount AFC have been drawn away to Carrigaline United in the third round of the FAI 2022/23 Intermediate Cup.

All fixtures are set to be played on the week ending November 20 and the winning clubs from this round will be invited to take part in the 2023 FAI Senior Cup competition.

FAI Intermediate Cup - Third Round Draw 

Swords Celtic v Home Farm FC; Lucan United v Glebe North FC; Bangor Celtic FC v Maynooth University Town; Casement Celtic v St. Patrick's CYFC; Cockhill Celtic v Greystones Utd/Liffey Wanderers; Leeside AFC v Willow Park FC; UCC v Portlaoise AFC; Drumcondra FC v Everton AFC; Carrigaline Utd AFC v Rockmount AFC; Usher Celtic v Castleview/Mayfield United; Leeds AFC/College Corinthians v St. Mochtas; Ringmahon Rangers v Carrigtwohill United; Kilbarrack United FC v Ayrfield United; Castleknock Celtic v Avondale United; Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover/Glenville FC v Skerries Town FC; Killester Donnycarney FC v Finglas United.

