Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp

Jota, capped 29 times by Portugal, has scored 10 times for the national team.
BIG LOSS: Liverpool's Diogo Jota is stretchered off. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 14:18

Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup due a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

Jota, 25, was taken off on a stretcher deep into stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City at the weekend.

“It’s really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup,” said Jurgen Klopp.

“(It’s a) pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.

“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days.

“It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course (and) for Portugal. But no (he doesn’t need an operation).

“(It will have a) big impact. So, now we can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.

“So, we will see. I don’t want to put now a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab there is a very positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase, but it will be long.”

Jota, capped 29 times by Portugal, has scored 10 times for the national team.

Reuters / PA

