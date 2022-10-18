Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked

What the papers say
Football rumours: Villa eyeing Mauricio Pochettino if Steven Gerrard is sacked

Former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino (Nick Potts/PA)

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 07:37
PA

The Daily Telegraph reports that Aston Villa are eyeing up former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, 50, as a possible replacement for Steven Gerrard, 42. The paper says Pochettino will be the first man Villa turns to if Gerrard is sacked, with co-owner Nassef Sawiris expected to lead any process.

The same newspaper says Wolves have interviewed former Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz as a candidate for their managerial vacancy. The 58-year-old Dutchman was sacked by Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the Ligue 1 season but is still sought after in Europe.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao (left) and Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana battle for the ball (Adam Davy/PA)

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has suffered a blow after Milan director Daniele Massaro said they would meet with the 23-year-old’s father at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday to discuss a new contract. The Daily Express reports the Portugal star is believed to be one of the Blues’ top transfer targets as Graham Potter looks to improve his attacking options.

And according to the Daily Mail, former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick has held further managerial talks with Middlesbrough and looks set to be appointed as Chris Wilder‘s replacement. It will be the 41-year-old’s first full-time step into management.

Social media round-up


Leandro Trossard: 90 min reports Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on reuniting with his former Brighton forward at Stamford Bridge, while the Seagulls’ former sporting director Dan Ashworth also wants to take the 27-year-old Belgium international to Newcastle.

Joao Felix: The Here We Go podcast says the 22-year-old Manchester United target is in a tense situation with Atletico Madrid and boss Diego Simeone as the Spanish club insist the Portugal forward is not for sale.

More in this section

Steve Cooper File Photo Steve Cooper urges Nottingham Forest to face up to relegation fight
Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or for second successive year Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or for second successive year
Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield Police work with Liverpool and Manchester City over incidents at Anfield clash
gossipPlace: UK
<p>STAR MAN: Karim Benzema capped a memorable year with the 2022 Ballon d’Or trophy. Pic: Francois Mori/AP</p>

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema wins Ballon d’Or for first time

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.244 s