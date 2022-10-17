Nathan Ake: Manchester City do not have a mental block playing at Anfield

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat was their 17th Premier League loss at Liverpool in 26 visits and their February 2021 win there was only their second during that period
Nathan Ake: Manchester City do not have a mental block playing at Anfield

NO ISSUE: Nathan Ake (left) insists Manchester City do not have a mental block in front of an Anfield crowd. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 16:37
Carl Markham

Defender Nathan Ake insists Manchester City do not have a mental block in front of the Anfield crowd.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat was their 17th Premier League loss at Liverpool in 26 visits and their February 2021 win there was only their second during that period.

However, that was behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, so City’s last win in front of the Liverpool fans was in May 2003.

In the white-hot atmosphere generated by a visit from their biggest modern-day rivals, Jurgen Klopp’s previously inconsistent side rose to the occasion and that meant even City’s in-form striker Erling Haaland drew a blank.

“It doesn’t affect us, every game we go into with the same mentality, every game we want to win,” said Ake.

“That it didn’t happen is not going into our minds saying ‘This is a place where we don’t win’.

“Next time we come here we have to do the same, we played well so we have to keep that momentum and go to the next one.

“It’s frustrating, it’s not nice, something we don’t want to feel, but we’ve got a full week now to refocus and prepare for the next game, so I’m sure we’ll do that.”

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Wolves interim boss Steve Davis taking spell in charge one game at a time
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-NAPOLI-BOLOGNA Dangerous depth of Napoli’s squad leaves Serie A rivals in their wake
Manchester United Training - Aon Training Complex - Wednesday October 12th Luke Shaw says Erik ten Hag is keeping Manchester United players ‘on their toes’
Man CityPlace: UK
<p>POSITIVE NEWS: Tottenham forward Richarlison is set to be fit to feature for Brazil at the World Cup. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA</p>

Richarlison set to be fit for World Cup following calf injury fears

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.231 s