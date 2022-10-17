The FA responds to James McClean claims it is turning a blind eye to anti-Irish abuse

The FA has responded to claims by Republic of Ireland international James McClean that it has ignored eight years of "sickening abuse" he has endured at the hands of opposition fans in England.

The Wigan player claimed that he was the target of sectarian abuse during Sunday's defeat away at Sunderland in the Championship, but says he is not expecting the FA to take action against the culprits.

Writing on Instagram, the Derryman posted footage of chanting by home supporters and said: "For my son, who is seven years old and watches every Wigan game - either being at stadium or on Latics TV - to be asking his mother, 'why are they booing and singing that song at Daddy?' And to have to tip toe around answering him is something which should not be happening.

"This post is not one for sympathy [trust me, it is not wanted] but one of anger. Considering every single year we have an FA representative come into each club to discuss the same old crap they spew to us about discrimination. Every single year, I challenge them on the abuse. Every single year, they do nothing.

"This clip is one [from] yesterday, which can be heard clearly of one particular chant, as well as other chants of 'f**k the pope and IRA’, being sung by the majority of the 30k crowd, as well as numerous individual chants of 'fenian bastard, fenian c**t', 'you dirty Irish c**t'.

"[This was] while displaying a tribute before game honouring Niall Quinn, who is also the same nationality as myself. Couldn’t make the stupidity up.

"Now, everyone who attended the game would have heard this loud and clear including the referee, match officials and other officials! I should not have to report every single incident when clearly they can all hear what I hear, and they should be doing their job by taking action!

"I would be lying if I was to say I expect anything to be done about this by the FA and EFL [history shows this] but here is ANOTHER CHANCE, sure. And I certainly don’t expect any action to be taken by Sunderland themselves, given they did nothing when I was their player."

In a statement issued to BBC Northern Ireland, The FA responded, saying it takes action on all abuse when it is reported through "the correct channels":

"We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive chanting. Any participants or fans who believe that they have been the subject of, or witness to, discrimination are encouraged to report it through the correct channels: The FA, the relevant club or via our partners at Kick it Out. the FA looks into any alleged discriminatory language or behaviour that is reported to us and we work closely with the clubs and relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken."

"We are aware of the alleged chanting in question on Saturday 15 October 2022, and we will be investigating to establish if the language used was discriminatory."

It added that it has previously taken action for incidents of abuse aimed at McClean.

"The FA, together with the EFL and Police have previously met James McClean to discuss these issues.

"In 2020, Barnsley FC were fined and ordered to implement an action plan for discriminatory abuse aimed at James McClean.

"In 2015, Kirk Broadfoot was given a 10-game ban for discriminatory abuse aimed towards James McClean.

"Action was taken when there was clear evidence of sectarian abuse (ie mass chanting) and we have worked closely with the Police to ensure the appropriate channels of investigation are there should abuse occur."