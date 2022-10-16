Shels boss Damien Duff relishing cup final chance 

FAI Cup semi-final

Waterford 0

Shelbourne 1

On the coaching circuit Damien Duff continues to lap up, yesterday’s game-plan execution must convince him he’s a dab hand at this next chapter in his career.

Guiding newly-promoted Shelbourne to a first FAI Cup final for 11 years is ample evidence of that; even more remarkable in the debut season of his first-ever senior managerial post.

Duff, twice an English Premier League winner and centurion for his country, never reached a FA Cup final in his decorated playing career.

“League Cups don’t count,” he says dryly about his medals for Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea, before puncturing the pause. “Ah no, of course they do.”

Regardless of those comparisons, the Shels boss has singled this feat out as his career pinnacle.

Those tears he shed while attending last year’s national decider at the Aviva Stadium poured again at full-time of this semi at the RSC.

More will flow on November 13 when he squares up to Derry City, managed by Ruaidhrí Higgins, a former colleague when they were both part of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland backroom team.

“We felt pretty sound against a dangerous team,” about the narrow win over Waterford, settled by Gavin Molloy’s sweet 15th minute striker.

“With the ball, we were poor today but could have 3-0 ahead by half-time. Outside of that, with the ball we were atrocious. The way they worked for each other is what got us over the line.”

Most of the 4,952 braving the elements at the RSC were hoping for an upset but the resurgent First Division side were well off the pace and must refocus for the priority of playoffs ahead later this month. They couldn’t replicate the scalps of St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk against a Shels side situated lower in the table.

“Sometimes you’ve got to give credit to the opposition,” admitted Blues boss Danny Searles.

“Shelbourne were very-well organized and did a great job of nullifying us from an attacking perspective. Credit to them because not many teams have succeeded in doing that this season. If I’m honest, thought it sounds a bit harsh, I don’t think we ever really looked like scoring a goal. That’s a huge disappointment.”

Duff’s tasking of JR Wilson to man-mark the Player of the Month Phoenix Patterson was crucial, for his opportunities were limited. Some early forays and one of his trademark free-kicks on the hour that Brendan Clarke tipped over amounted to his threat.

Molloy’s shadowing of Junior Quitirna was similarly impressive, as was his goal against the run of play.

Former Blues attacker Mattie Smith spotted Molloy galloping up the left from his wing-back berth, spraying a pass into his path that he arrowed across Paul Martin in off the post.

Hesitation on 24 minutes by former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste was seized upon by Shels striker Boyd, who dashed clear, only to be denied by Martin spreading himself to save.

A minute later, from a corner, captain Luke Byrne was left alone unmarked, yet could only plant his header from six yards off the upright.

A tame plea for a penalty in stoppage time, when Tunmi Sobowale’s header struck the side of Gavin Molloy, raised false hope among the 4,952 of an equaliser that never looked likely.

WATERFORD: P Martin; T Sobowale, K Cantwell, A Baptiste, D Power; N O’Keefe, S Griffin (R Taylor 71); J Quitirna, R Idowu (Y En-Neyah 17), P Patterson; R Uche.

SHELBOURNE: B Clarke; S Negru, L Byrne; JR Wilson, JJ Lunney (A Dervin 88), M Doyle, G Molloy; S Farrell (J Moylan 62), M Smith; S Boyd.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).