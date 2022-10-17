Salah and Liverpool get major boost to hopes of return to title race

LIVERPOOL 1 MAN CITY 0

MO Salah provided a timely reminder that reports of his demise as an elite Premier League striker have been greatly exaggerated with the winning goal in a contest that may prove to be the best of the current season.

It may have been low on goals but, as Jurgen Klopp received an 85th minute red card for complaining about referee Anthony Taylor’s failure to award a free-kick for a Bernardo Silva foul on his goalscorer, this game was high on drama.

Also, on blood and guts and the sort of no-holds-barred, full-throttle mayhem that makes the Premier League the world’s most successful global sporting export.

There was also more than a smattering of controversy; not least in City having a potential opening goal by Phil Foden ruled out - correctly, it would appear - by VAR.

And, with Erling Haaland failing to score for just the second time in his City career, Salah’s goal was enough to inflict on them their first league defeat since February and their first reverse on the road since the opening day of last season.

Both those defeats were against Tottenham, who are currently tied with City in the league table this morning. But it is their North London rivals Arsenal who may prove to be the real winners after this instant classic.

Mikel Arteta’s team, winners at Leeds earlier in the day, now hold a four-point advantage over City and Spurs and the title defence, that many thought was guaranteed when Pep Guardiola signed Haaland last summer, now looks far from routine.

And, on a personal level, this was a major triumph for Salah, who followed his six-minute Champions League hat-trick against Rangers in midweek by scoring just his third Premier League goal of the season, at the best possible moment.

It actually came from a 75th minute City free-kick which was easily caught by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson who instantly spotted Salah lurking just over the halfway line, with only defender Joao Cancelo for company.

The Brazilian punted a long ball forward, Cancelo missed a clearance and Salah skipped away with the ball, running clear through on goal before beating Ederson from the edge of the area.

"We don't have to think about the title at the moment, of course personally I love to play always for a title,” said Salah.

"In my head I am going to fight for it, but we need to focus more and take one game at a time.

"We don't have to feel more pressure that there is still a gap between us and first and second but of course we are going to play for a title.

"As players and a team, we should be in a better position, the players are excited to win and that gives us a good push for the next games."

An already lively game had burst into life early in the second half when Harvey Elliott played Salah through on goal and his low shot forced an amazing diving save from Ederson.

The Reds should have been rewarded with a corner - but, inexplicably, were not - and City thought they had taken the lead from the attack that followed.

It ended with Alisson failing to gather the ball at Haaland’s feet and the ball breaking for Foden to shove in the rebound for what City thought was the opening goal.

But replays clearly showed that Haaland had tugged at Fabinho’s shirt, pulling him to the ground, in the build-up and Taylor disallowed after checking his monitor.

Guardiola responded petulantly at the perceived injustice, with wild gestures at the home crowd and officials, although there was little doubt that the right call had been made.

Anfield erupted - as loudly as if Liverpool had scored themselves - and within seconds, Salah floated in a tantalising far-post cross which Diogo Jota met and could only head against the cross-bar.

It was an increase in hostilities which continued when Haaland managed to get off a shot from the edge of the area, after fine approach play by Ilkay Gundogan, and Alisson’s dive denied him.

The Norwegian striker had a couple of first half chances to continue his prodigious scoring feats - both from blinding assists from Kevin De Bruyne.

The first one was headed over and the second, and better, chance was met powerfully nodded straight at Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

But despite their lacklustre start to the campaign, Liverpool hung in stubbornly against the reigning champions and, even as City pressure mounted as the game wore on, remained a threat.

Salah broke clear again after 69 minutes and sent a curling shot just beyond the diving Ederson and the far post.

It was a warning of the goal to come, although one that City clearly failed to heed, and substitute Darwin Nunez chanced his arm with a long shot wide as Liverpool looked for a killer second.

Inevitably, City responded with Virgil van Dijk required to make a sensational clearing header as Haaland looked poised to convert a Cancelo cross but, as the Blues pushed upfield for the equaliser, Liverpool wasted at least two good chances to stretch the lead.

First, Nunez wasted a three-on-one break against the visitors by shooting straight at a defender, when two unmarked team-mates lurked to his right, then Nunez’s cross to the far-post just eluded a fast-arriving Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There was one last chance for the man mountain Haaland, but he was put off enough by the excellent Joe Gomez, that the City striker could only head a De Bruyne cross over.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson 8; Milner 7, J Gomez 8, van Dijk 8, Robertson 6; Fabinho 6 (Henderson 72, 5), Thiago 6; Elliott 7 (Carvalho 73, 5); Salah 9 (Alexander-Arnold 89), Jota 6; Firmino 5 (Nunez 72, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Jones, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Cancelo 5, Dias 6, Akanji 7, Ake 7; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 5, Gundogan 6 (Alvarez 89); Silva 6, Haaland 6, Foden 8.

Substitutes (not used): Grealish, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, S Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: A Taylor 5