Molloy goal the difference as Shels edge Waterford in FAI Cup semi 

FAI CUP SEMI-FINAL

WATERFORD…0 SHELBOURNE…1 (Gavin Molloy 15)

Damien Duff will have the Cup final his decorated playing career never saw after Gavin Molloy’s superb 15th-minute strike gave his Shelbourne side victory over Waterford.

Most of the 4,952 braving the elements at the RSC were hoping for an upset but the resurgent First Division side were well off the pace and must refocus for the priority of playoffs ahead later this month. They couldn’t replicate the scalps of St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk against a Shels side situated lower in the table.

For Shels, their meeting with Derry City on November 13 at Aviva Stadium is set up for a cracker, with Duff clashing with Ruaidhrí Higgins, both former colleagues on Stephen Kenny’s Ireland backroom team.

All week, Duff was bemoaning the unavailability of Shane Farrell and Jack Moylan due to the injury but it proved a curveball, for both featured. Farrell, though versatile, started in his preferred attacking role, joined just past the hour by Molloy as the game became stretched.

Waterford were beginning to make a fist of it after a lacklustre start should have had them effectively out of the Cup by half-time.

The teams had entered to a raucous reception, with time required to clear the flares from the visiting section, but Phoenix Patterson displayed early signals of lighting up the spectacle.

In a clear but sensible containment measure, Damien Duff tasked JR Wilson with shadowing the league’s Player of the Month but five minutes in he was unlocked.

Neat link-play by the ex-Tottenham apprentice released Darragh Power into the box but his low centre was grasped by Brendan Clarke.

Another combination, this time with Spanish striker Raúl Uche, sent Patterson clear towards the penalty area but referee Rob Hennessy didn’t feel his tumble arose from a foul.

Pensive but patient, Shels started to get on top in midfield, led prominently by Matty Smith.

One of three former Blues in Shels line-up, alongside JJ Lunney and Shane Griffin, his contribution against his former club would be supreme.

Up to his interventions, all Shels could fashion was a speculative 30-yarder from Sean Boyd that strayed well wide.

Smith, snared from Derry City, got more involved, dropping deep to turn and shoot, yet finding his shot deflected wide by former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste.

Moments later came the ultimate impact from another of his forays. Spotting Molloy galloping up the left from his wing-back berth, Smith had the wherewithal to spray a pass from the middle in front of his teammate to strike on the run. It needed to be perfect to execute but his low shot arrowed across Paul Martin in off the post.

By rights, Shels should have had two more by the break.

Hesitation on 24 minutes by Baptiste was seized upon by Boyd, who dashed clear, only to be denied by Martin spreading himself to save.

A minute later, from a corner, captain Luke Byrne was left alone unmarked, yet could only plant his header from six yards off the upright.

Wayward shots by Shane Griffin and Patterson was all the hosts could offer and they never looked a threat on a day of frustration.

While free-kick specialist Patterson eventually got one on target after 65 minutes, Clarke followed the dipping effort by tipping the ball over. A tame plea for a penalty in stoppage handball, Tunmi Sobowale’s header struck the side of Gavin Molloy, raised false hope of an equaliser that never looked likely.

WATERFORD: P Martin; T Sobowale, K Cantwell, A Baptiste, D Power; N O’Keefe, S Griffin (R Taylor 71); J Quitirna, R Idowu (Y En-Neyah 17), P Patterson; R Uche.

SHELBOURNE: B Clarke; S Negru, L Byrne; JR Wilson, JJ Lunney (A Dervin 88), M Doyle, G Molloy; S Farrell (J Moylan 62), M Smith; S Boyd.

REFEREE: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

ATTENDANCE: 4,952.