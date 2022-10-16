Klopp sees red but Salah settles feisty contest

Premier League: Liverpool 1 Man City 0

MO Salah reminded English football that Erling Haaland is not the only striking legend plying his trade in the Premier League when he decided this eagerly-awaited contest in clinical fashion.

With Haaland failing to score for just the second time in his City career, Salah, with only his third league goal of the campaign, settled a torrid contest and ended the Premier League’s only unbeaten record.

It ended with Jurgen Klopp sent off five minutes from time, for complaining after Bernardo Silva clashed with Salah, and players squaring off in a game in which passions ran as high as the incredible levels of talent on display.

It was City’s first league defeat since February, their first away defeat since August 2021, and could be the result that kick starts Liverpool’s faltering campaign to date.

Perhaps the biggest winners of the day, though, were leaders Arsenal, winners at Leeds earlier in the day, who now enjoy a four-point gap at the top of the table.

The opening goal, after 75 minutes, actually came from a City free-kick which was easily caught by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson who instantly spotted Salah lurking just over the halfway line, with only defender Joao Cancelo for company.

The Brazilian punted a long ball forward, Cancelo missed a clearance and Salah skipped away with the ball, running clear through on goal before beating Ederson from the edge of the area.

An already lively game had burst into life early in the second half when Harvey Elliott played Salah through on goal and his low shot forced an amazing diving save from Ederson.

The Reds should have been rewarded with a corner - but, inexplicably, were not - and City thought they had taken the lead from the attack that followed.

It ended with Alisson failing to gather the ball at Haaland’s feet and the ball breaking to Phil Foden to shove in the rebound for what City thought was the opening goal.

But replays clearly showed that Haaland had tugged at Fabinho’s shirt, pulling him to the ground, in the build-up and Anthony Taylor disallowed after checking his monitor.

City manager Pep Guardiola responded petulantly at the perceived injustice, with wild gestures at the home crowd and officials, although there was little doubt that justice had been done.

Anfield erupted - as loudly as if Liverpool had scored themselves - and within seconds, Salah floated in a tantalising far-post cross which Diogo Jota met and could only head against the cross-bar.

It was an increase in hostilities which continued when Haaland managed to get off a shot from the edge of the area, after fine approach play by Ilkay Gundogan, and Alisson’s dive denied him.

The Norwegian striker had a couple of first half chances to continue his prodigious scoring feats - both from blinding assists from Kevin De Bruyne.

The first one was headed over and the second, and better, chance was met powerfully nodded straight at Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

But despite their lacklustre start to the campaign, Liverpool hung in stubbornly against the reigning champions and, even as City pressure mounted as the game wore on, remained a threat.

Salah broke clear again after 69 minutes and sent a curling shot just beyond the diving Ederson and the far post.

It was a warning of the goal to come, although one that City clearly failed to heed, and substitute Darwin Nunez chanced his arm with a long shot wide as Liverpool looked for a killer second.

Inevitably, City responded with Virgil van Dijk required to make a sensational clearing header as Haaland looked poised to convert a Cancelo cross.

LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Alisson 8; Milner 7, J Gomez 8, van Dijk 8, Robertson 6; Fabinho 6 (Henderson 72, 5), Thiago 6; Elliott 7 (Carvalho 73, 5); Salah 9 (Alexander-Arnold 89), Jota 7 (Tsimikas 90); Firmino 6 (Nunez 72, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Jones, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Cancelo 5, Dias 6, Akanji 7, Ake 7; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 5, Gundogan 6 (Alvarez 89); Silva 6, Haaland 6, Foden 8.

Substitutes (not used): Grealish, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, S Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: A Taylor 5 Ends