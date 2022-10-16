Graham Potter's Chelsea revival continues apace with win over Villa

Chelsea’s revival under Graham Potter continued as they moved into the top four after defeating Aston Villa 2-0 thanks to a brace from Mason Mount.

Mount’s third and fourth Premier League goals of the season were enough for Chelsea to seal the three points at Villa Park, their fifth consecutive win in all competitions, as Aston Villa’s early season woes continued.

The hosts started the better of the two sides, Chelsea struggling to deal with the energy of Villa’s front three and midfield.

However, on seven minutes, the visitors were in front. A careless header from Tyrone Mings towards his own goal was intercepted by Mason Mount, as the Englishman calmly volleyed the ball past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa should have been level on 15 minutes, but Leon Bailey’s header ricocheted off the top of the crossbar, as Steven Gerrard’s men tried to find a way back in the game.

Chelsea were struggling to deal with Villa’s intensity throughout the first half and had goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to thank for keeping them in front, with the Spaniard denying Danny Ings on 33 minutes with a stunning acrobatic save as the Blues continued to rest on their laurels.

Despite numerous changes from Graham Potter at the break, Villa continued to dominate proceedings, with Kepa once again at hand to thwart Gerrard’s men, this time firmly holding onto Villa captain John McGinn’s well-struck volley just after the interval.

Then on 65 minutes, Mason Mount blasted a wonderful freekick into the top right corner and past the stranded Martinez to silence Villa Park, and double Chelsea’s advantage.

Raheem Sterling should have extended the Blues’ advantage in the 71st minute, but the Englishman could only direct his header narrowly past the post.

Sterling had another chance to put the game to bed in the 84th minute, but his shot was easy pickings for Martinez to gather, as the Blues held on for their fourth consecutive league win.

Victory for Graham Potter’s men sees them return to the top four on 19 points, whilst another defeat for Aston Villa sees Stephen Gerrard’s side in 16th place on nine points, one point off the bottom three.

Aston Villa: Martinez 6, Young 5, Mings 5, Konsa 5, Cash 6, McGinn (Coutinho 73’) 5, Luiz 6, Ramsey (Dendoncker 78’) 5, Bailey (Buendia 66’) 6, Ings 5, Watkins 6.

Subs not used: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Sanson, Nakamba, Bogarde.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga 9, Cucurella (Koulibaly HT) 5, Silva 7, Chalobah 7, Chilwell 6, Kovacic (Jorginho, 65’) 6, Loftus-Cheek 5, Havertz (Azpilicueta HT) 5, Sterling (Broja 89’) 6, Mount 8, Aubameyang (Gallagher 58’) 6.

Subs not used: Mendy, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic.

Referee: R Jones.