Stalemate halts Man United revival

Premier League: Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0

ERIK ten Hag’s Manchester United revolution hit another stumbling block as they failed to break down a resilient Newcastle at Old Trafford.

After winning five of their last six Premier League games - and apparently recovering from the recent humiliating 6-3 derby defeat at City - United lacked the killer touch to break down the visitors, creating just two shots on target in the whole game.

And the afternoon could have been even worse for United, with Newcastle twice hitting the woodwork in the same first-half attack.

The visitors weathered a confident start by their hosts and somehow failed to take the lead halfway through the first period following a Kieran Tripper free-kick.

His shot struck the wall but the defender turned the ball back into the United area where Joelinton headed firmly against the bar, following up his attempt with an extraordinary repeat miss when he nodded against the post.

From a corner that followed, Callum Wilson’s flick flew across the face of goal, almost finding an unmarked Bruno Guimaraes at the far post, as Newcastle grew in stature.

United, without Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford due to illness, clearly missed the creative skills of the former, with Fred a poor substitute in the middle of the park.

Not until the 38th minute was Nick Pope required to make a serious save, blocking Antony’s near-post shot after a good through ball from Jadon Sancho.

But ten Hag’s side finally opened the second half with more attacking intent, and better passing, although Wilson had the first chance of the period when he rolled a shot just wide.

Cristiano Ronaldo had the ball in the net after 48 minutes, but was clearly offside, and did the same a minute later when he claimed Newcastle had taken an indirect free-kick when a defender touched the ball in placing it for Pope.

As the keeper delayed taking it, Ronaldo stole the ball and planted it into the open goal, sparking furious United protests to referee Craig Pawson that the ball was live and should have stood.

The pleas fell on deaf ears, with Ronaldo booked for his protests, but it was indicative of an improved United display.

Bruno Fernandes kept up the pressure with a clever through ball for Ronaldo and it took an expert piece of defending from Trippier to prevent the forward getting off a shot.

United appealed for a penalty after Sancho went down following contact from Sean Longstaff, although VAR quickly judged there was no case to answer, and Antony’s low shot through a crowded area was well handled by Pope.

Fernandes and Casemiro were both cautioned as United’s frustrations mounted before Rashford, not as badly affected by illness as Eriksen, came off the bench to replace Ronaldo on 71 minutes.

But that Antony effort remained United’s only on-target attempt of the half although their best chance of the game fell to Fred two minutes from time as Rashford chased a Fernandes through ball and rounded Pope, wide outside the Newcastle box.

He squared the ball for Fred but the Brazilian, under pressure from recovering defenders, could only hurry a shot well wide of an open goal.

There was time for one more United attack but Rashford headed disappointingly wide from a clever Casemiro cross in the 95th minute.

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 7, Varane 6, Martinez 7, Shaw 6; Casemiro 6, Fred 5; Antony 7, Fernandes 6, Sancho 8; Ronaldo 6 (Rashford 71, 6).

Subs not used: Lindelof, Malacia, Heaton, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal, Mainoo.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope 6; Trippier 7, Schar 7 (Lascelles 90), Botman 8, Burn 5 (Targett 78, 5); S Longstaff 7, Guimaraes 7 (Willock 78, 5), Joelinton 6; Almiron 7, Wilson 7 (Wood 78, 5), Murphy 7 (Fraser 59, 6).

Subs not used: Shelvey, Lewis, Karius, Anderson.

Referee: C Pawson 6 Ends