Richarlison injury overshadows Spurs win

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 (Kane pen 59, Hojbjerg 86) EVERTON 0

Richarlison's calf injury, which looks like ruling the Tottenham and Brazil forward out of the World Cup next month, is a reminder that playing two or even three games each week can take its toll on players, who need all the rest they can get.

Antonio Conte will discover on Monday the full extent of the injury to Richarlison who limped off early in the second-half of Tottenham's 2-0 win over Everton. With Dejan Kulusevski still out, Conte's forward options are becoming limited, but he has the bonus of welcoming back previously injured players, most notably Ireland's Matt Doherty, who was back to his best in only his second game since returning from the knee problem he sustained at Aston Villa last April.

Although the Dubliner had been in matchday squads most of the season, Conte had been reluctant to use him, and only a fortnight ago said he would be 'stupid' to pick Doherty, so out of form did he look in training.

But on Saturday night Conte could not have been happier with his 30-year-old wing-back.

“I have seen again the Matt Doherty of last season, I was really pleased and I said to him: 'Finally I have seen the player I know.'”

Conte will need to shuffle his pack again when Spurs travel to Manchester United on Wednesday, with a relentless schedule continuing until the World Cup next month. But he has a core of players who have barely missed a minute this season, including Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the latter two scoring second-half goals to see off Everton.

Dier says the secret to keeping fit is taking power-naps after training and looking after his diet and physical condition.

“There are so many games until the break, it’s incredible, so we need to take good care of ourselves physically and mentally, to be ready for every game,” said the England defender.

“I just to try to sleep a lot, eat well, drink lots of water. I try to do everything in the right way. It is all there for us to recover and be in the best possible shape at the training ground. The club cover all our needs, it’s up to us to take advantage of it.”

He is a big fan of a mid-day power-nap.

“I love a nap, I nap every day. I get eight or nine hours sleep at night and nap 45 minutes in the afternoon, straight after training. It makes me feel better for the rest of the day. I think it’s good for me.”

It is not just Dier, but other players too.

“Some do it more than me. The South Americans, they love it,” he added.

Dier also paid tribute to the fitness work overseen in pre-season by conditioning coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who suddenly passed away 11 days ago.

“His work is going to live on now, in us, for the rest of this season and for everyone individually for the rest of our careers.”

Asked if winning a trophy would honour Ventrone's memory, Dier responded: “Yes, that would be the ultimate tribute. He gave all of himself to us every single day. So we need to try to do the same for him.”

Saturday's win was Tottenham's tenth consecutive home win since last April, and Dier echoed Conte's comments about making the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a fortress.

“There’s a really good connection at the moment between us and the fans. With the new stadium it takes a bit of time to get used to it all, and I think we’re really creating a nice atmosphere here for us and a not so nice one for people who come to play here.”

Dier was almost ever-present during Tottenham's final season at White Hart Lane in 2016-17, when they were unbeaten at home, winning 17 of their 19 games, and finishing second to Chelsea – who were managed by Conte.

“That was a real fortress,” Dier agreed. “It helps a lot and gives you a lot of confidence going into every game at home. But we know it’s not a given, we need to perform and we did that today.”

Everton, meanwhile, are in a rebuilding phase. Frank Lampard said they were vastly improved from the side that were thrashed 5-0 at Spurs last March, and might have got a result this time if Demarai Gray and Amadou Onana had finished two half-chances.

Striker Neal Maupay agreed: "It is football. Sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t. They were both great chances and I would back Demi and Amadou to score the next one - 100 per cent. You cannot blame them - they were both great runs and just unlucky.

"Obviously, if we had scored one before half-time, maybe it would have been a difference game but that is football. First half they had a few chances as well but they did not score. So I don’t think that’s the problem. The problem comes when you don’t create chances to score. We are getting chances so the next game we will score.”

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3: Lloris 7; Romero 7 (Sanchez 87), Dier 7, Davies 7; Doherty 8 (Spence 90+3), Hojbjerg 8, Bentancur 7 (Skipp 90+3), Perisic 7; Richarlison 6 (Bissouma 52), Kane 9 (Moura 90+3) Son 8.

EVERTON 4-3-3: Pickford 6: Coleman 5 Garner 66), Tarkowski 7, Coady 6, Mykolenko 6; Iwobi 5, Gueye 6 (Rondon 81), McNeil 6; Gray 7, Maupay 4 (Calvert-Lewin 66), Onana 6.

Referee: Paul Tierney 6/10.