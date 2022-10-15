Foxes still mired after drab draw with Palace

Boos rang around the King Power Stadium at the final whistle
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire 

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 13:59

Premier League: Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 0

Boos rang around the King Power Stadium at the final whistle after a dull clash where a point was as much as either side deserved. 

Jonny Evans was not fit for Leicester and was replaced by Daniel Amartey. While Palace made one change, with Tyrick Mitchell coming in for Michael Olise.

In a low quality first half chances were at a minimum. Patson Daka forced Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita into a strong save while Eberechi Eze whistled just over for the visitors. 

Leicester started the second period brightly with Harvey Barnes denied by Vicente Guaita. But that promise quickly petered out and even the arrival of Jamie Vardy as a second half sub couldn't enliven their attacking threat.

Deep in stoppage time, James Maddison went down in the box seeking for a penalty, but only succeeded in picking up a yellow card. It summed up the day and home supporters vented their displeasure at the whistle.

