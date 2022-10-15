Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”
Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

Mason Greenwood was first arrested in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 13:19
PA Sport

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions.

The 21-year-old was first held in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Grennwood has been on bail since.

Mason Greenwood is suspended from playing or training with Manchester United (PA)

A police spokesman said: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Red Devils.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

More in this section

Kyle Walker File Photo Kyle Walker upbeat over World Cup chances following groin surgery
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Phil Foden signs new long-term deal at Manchester City
Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Ivan Toney's double sees Brentford beat Brighton
GreenwoodPlace: UK
<p>Brentford striker Ivan Toney has revealed he was racially abused after the 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday (Richard Sellers/PA)</p>

Ivan Toney reveals he was racially abused after Brentford’s win over Brighton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.226 s